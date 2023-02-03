News

19 best reactions to the rumours of Liz Truss’ attempted comeback

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 3rd, 2023

The only time the UK’s economy benefitted from the premiership of Liz Truss was the bounce in the markets on the day she announced her intention to resign – after just 44 days in the job.

Five days later, Rishi Sunak stepped in, and it’s been nothing but integrity, professionalism and accountability ever since.

If the rumours are true, Truss is trying to engineer a political comeback, hawking her fiscal policy of tax cuts – mostly for the rich – as a boost for the economy.

Here’s how that policy had affected the economy, four days after being outlined in a mini budget.

Yet, journalists have been reading the writing on the wall, and that writing says ‘lIZ iS bACk’. In crayon.

The collective facepalm could be seen from space.

