19 best reactions to the rumours of Liz Truss’ attempted comeback

The only time the UK’s economy benefitted from the premiership of Liz Truss was the bounce in the markets on the day she announced her intention to resign – after just 44 days in the job.

Truss resignation sparks recovery for pound, shares and govt borrowing costs https://t.co/E9ejBgCcgY — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 20, 2022

Five days later, Rishi Sunak stepped in, and it’s been nothing but integrity, professionalism and accountability ever since.

If the rumours are true, Truss is trying to engineer a political comeback, hawking her fiscal policy of tax cuts – mostly for the rich – as a boost for the economy.

Here’s how that policy had affected the economy, four days after being outlined in a mini budget.

UK markets have lost at least $500 billion in combined value since Liz Truss took over as prime minister https://t.co/rFbaWGItIs pic.twitter.com/1RYpGwlANe — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) September 27, 2022

Yet, journalists have been reading the writing on the wall, and that writing says ‘lIZ iS bACk’. In crayon.

EXC: A WhatsApp group once used to support Liz Truss’s leadership campaign has begun to see several MPs joining once again. Sources tell Sky News: “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.”https://t.co/ZyI1ljQvRd — Mhari Aurora (@MhariAurora) February 2, 2023

Liz Truss is expected to make some big interventions on the Tories & tax in the media over the next few days… 👀 https://t.co/JfQBBOeymi — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 2, 2023

The collective facepalm could be seen from space.

1.

2.

The idea that Liz Truss has any credibility in her attempts to make a return to politics is quite frankly laughable, however I would expect nothing less from the Tory party. After all, the whole thing is dysfunctional, I just wish they weren't taking the rest of us down too. — Joe Hardy 🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove #FBPE. 💙 (@BlokeOnWheels) February 2, 2023

3.

4.

5.

Only in broken Tory Britain could Liz Truss still be allowed to intervene in anything… https://t.co/xKeGq42Hlr — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 3, 2023

6.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both launching comeback leadership bids in the same week is the kind of lazy, out of ideas for generating tension writing we'd have condemned from House of Cards. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 2, 2023

7.

That there are enough Tory MPs foolish enough to back a Liz Truss Part 2 tells you even more than any of the polls what a deep, dark, deluded place the Conservative party is in right now. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 2, 2023

8.

Liz Truss’ return to politics hits a snag after Kwasi Kwarteng offers to give her a lift: pic.twitter.com/1yY6H1cyRV — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 2, 2023

9.

Yes, because what Britain ABSOLUTELY needs now is the completely unhinged, half-baked ideological soup residue of a vacant opportunist whose world-record beating Premiership calamity failed to outlast a salad. https://t.co/9c6EGTlOJq — Brendan May (@bmay) February 2, 2023

10.