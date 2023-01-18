Social Media

It took six months but this comeback to an Andrew Tate cultist was well worth the wait

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 18th, 2023

The self-styled Alpha male influencer and current resident of the Romanian remand system, Andrew Tate, may well have been burnt to a crisp by Greta Thunberg, arrested on suspicion of horrible crimes, and boasted on camera of nasty behaviour, but some of his fans have yet to smell the coffee.

Last summer, one of his incel army had posted a comment to @SaeedDiCaprio, doing what they always do – basking in the reflected glory of Tate’s material possessions.

Check out this perfect example of the long game comeback.

‘Just circling back.’

via Gfycat

See! We said it was worth the wait. Some Tate fans reacted predictably and got to experience the burn without waiting for six months.

Here are a few reactions that convey what people thought when they hadn’t drunk the Kool-Aid.

Alpha male? No – online misogynist.

Source SaeedDiCaprio Image SaeedDiCaprio, Screengrab