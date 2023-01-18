It took six months but this comeback to an Andrew Tate cultist was well worth the wait

Social Media

The self-styled Alpha male influencer and current resident of the Romanian remand system, Andrew Tate, may well have been burnt to a crisp by Greta Thunberg, arrested on suspicion of horrible crimes, and boasted on camera of nasty behaviour, but some of his fans have yet to smell the coffee.

Andrew Tate: I do all these horrible things. Andrew Tate fans: Andrew Tate would never do all these horrible things. You're brainwashed! — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) January 10, 2023

Last summer, one of his incel army had posted a comment to @SaeedDiCaprio, doing what they always do – basking in the reflected glory of Tate’s material possessions.

Check out this perfect example of the long game comeback.

I waited 6 months to respond to this andrew tate stan pic.twitter.com/mXX1GwuB5P — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 17, 2023

‘Just circling back.’

via Gfycat

See! We said it was worth the wait. Some Tate fans reacted predictably and got to experience the burn without waiting for six months.

honestly I would delete my entire digital footprint pic.twitter.com/tjseWmEd3o — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 17, 2023

no way they’re real bro pic.twitter.com/gRqYEH6glM — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 18, 2023

Here are a few reactions that convey what people thought when they hadn’t drunk the Kool-Aid.

Now THIS is some petty vindictiveness.

I approve. https://t.co/vhzlirJGAM — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) January 17, 2023

Playing the long game always pays off — JTHMeow 🕸🖤🦇 (@Jthmeow) January 17, 2023

This. This is how it should be done. — Fusrodah. (@Fusaah) January 17, 2023

slow and steady always wins the race https://t.co/cBxuziHOH1 — Tyrion Lannister (@slim_rebranded) January 17, 2023

Alpha male? No – online misogynist.

There was a story about this guy on CBC radio recently and they introduced him as an online misogynist, which made me laugh out loud when I realized that's the most neutral/objective way you can describe him. https://t.co/h4QWSa4K89 — Adam (@ChalicothereX) January 17, 2023

READ MORE

Greta Thunberg just had the magnificent last word on Andrew Tate’s arrest

Source SaeedDiCaprio Image SaeedDiCaprio, Screengrab