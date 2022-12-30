Celebrity

Greta Thunberg just had the magnificent last word on Andrew Tate’s arrest

John Plunkett. Updated December 30th, 2022

All these years never writing about Andrew Tate and now we’re doing it for the fourth time in a week. But stick with us, please, because this is magnificent.

You might have read that Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ and self-described misogynist, has been detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

And reports suggested his location was given away to authorities by the pizza box he used in a desperate video attempt to mock Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

To recap, the Twitter feud started when Tate tweets this.

Here’s how Thunberg replied.

And Tate’s lame response only prompted further mockery.

But the most important bit in the video, it may have turned out, was that pizza box.

Simply incredible!

And it prompted no end of memes, as you might imagine.

But the last word – the absolute last word – in this whole sorry saga must surely go to Thunberg herself, who simply tweeted this.

BOOM!

