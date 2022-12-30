Greta Thunberg just had the magnificent last word on Andrew Tate’s arrest

Celebrity

All these years never writing about Andrew Tate and now we’re doing it for the fourth time in a week. But stick with us, please, because this is magnificent.

You might have read that Tate, a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ and self-described misogynist, has been detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

And reports suggested his location was given away to authorities by the pizza box he used in a desperate video attempt to mock Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

To recap, the Twitter feud started when Tate tweets this.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Here’s how Thunberg replied.

And Tate’s lame response only prompted further mockery.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

But the most important bit in the video, it may have turned out, was that pizza box.

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

Simply incredible!

Viral tweets are claiming Romanian authorities needed a Greta Thunberg beef and a video of Andrew Tate with pizza boxes to confirm he was in their country, despite the fact they’d been inevestigating him for some time. Reminder: if it sounds too good to be true, it often isn’t. — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 30, 2022

And it prompted no end of memes, as you might imagine.

A Romanian cop enjoying Greta Thunberg roasting Andrew Tate but then seeing his Jerry’s Pizza box pic.twitter.com/zMgGm2OA1b — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) December 29, 2022

When you tip off the cops

With your big pizza box

That’s Amore — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) December 30, 2022

Now the miscreant in question, he had the temerity, the hubris, to broadcast his whereabouts with the online exhibition of his pizza box pic.twitter.com/I5lU82a9rU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 29, 2022

All those cars and he couldn’t find a get away vehicle pic.twitter.com/d6NRhZXHom — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 29, 2022

But the last word – the absolute last word – in this whole sorry saga must surely go to Thunberg herself, who simply tweeted this.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

BOOM!

Source Twitter @GretaThunberg Image Sky screengrab