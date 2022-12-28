Greta Thunberg’s brutal response to this trolling by a grim ‘influencer’ just won comeback of the year

Celebrity

You may not be overly familiar with the world of Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

Why are we even bothering to bring this grim fellow into your life? Because he tried to troll Greta Thunberg with his collection of combustion engines and it didn’t end well for him, it really didn’t end well at all.

Here’s what Tate had to say, taking time out from his busy schedule, on Twitter.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

And while it no doubt made lots of his followers very excited indeed, it was nothing compared to the satisfaction enjoyed by anyone who follows Thunberg, after she said this in response.

Boom.

Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate. — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 28, 2022

Who’d have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) December 28, 2022

I thought I’d never see a greater tweet than “me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers” and yet here we are. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 28, 2022

To conclude …

Source Twitter @GretaThunberg