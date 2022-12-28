Celebrity

Greta Thunberg’s brutal response to this trolling by a grim ‘influencer’ just won comeback of the year

Poke Staff. Updated December 28th, 2022

You may not be overly familiar with the world of Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant turned ‘influencer’ whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

Why are we even bothering to bring this grim fellow into your life? Because he tried to troll Greta Thunberg with his collection of combustion engines and it didn’t end well for him, it really didn’t end well at all.

Here’s what Tate had to say, taking time out from his busy schedule, on Twitter.

And while it no doubt made lots of his followers very excited indeed, it was nothing compared to the satisfaction enjoyed by anyone who follows Thunberg, after she said this in response.

Boom.

To conclude …

