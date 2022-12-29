Everyone’s mocking Andrew Tate’s Greta Thunberg ‘comeback’ – 23 favourite responses

Celebrity

You might already have seen Greta Thunberg’s fabulous takedown of grim ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

Just in case you missed it, here’s a quick recap.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

And everyone loved it. Well, everyone apart from Tate, obviously, so he had a really long hard think about how to respond, and eventually came up with this.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

And we’re glad he did because it prompted a whole new round of mockery and the year can’t end quick enough for him, frankly.

1.

I’ll explain the joke to you…it is not her actual email address. It was just a message to you.

Simply writing ‘get a life, pencil di*k’ wouldn’t have been as entertaining.

YOUR tweet was pure spite, SHE deployed intelligence and a sense of fun. Because she is smarter than you. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 28, 2022

2.

Greta does indeed have a small penis.

Yours.

It’s in a jar on her desk. pic.twitter.com/htXWj9nk23 — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) December 28, 2022

3.

Nothing says small dick energy like arguing with a 19-year-old girl that you have a bigger dick than she does. Good for you on building a career out of compensating for getting laughed at the in locker room, Andrew. I'm sure those scars have healed by now. https://t.co/xa8HQ9X4xt — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) December 28, 2022

4.

lmao it took you ten hours to come up with *this* loooooooooool — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) December 28, 2022

5.

beefing with a 19 year-old girl is real alpha male shit https://t.co/UkkVE2p9JZ — BORG (@borgposting) December 28, 2022

6.

You actually brought props to your own faceplant? — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) December 28, 2022

7.

8.

Just when the entire world didn’t think you could possibly embarrass yourself further. Congrats, champ 🏆 — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) December 29, 2022

9.

You had 10 hours to think about it and “I know you are but what am I?” was the best you could come up with? Take the L, dude. — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) December 28, 2022

10.

hard to imagine this could get any more embarrassing for you but here we are — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) December 29, 2022

11.

I am convinced this dude is a Borat style character made up by some comedian who never meant for it to blow up this much and is now just having the time of his life acting like a giant prick all the time 😂😂 — Cecilia-Joy Adamou (@thececiliajoy) December 28, 2022

12.