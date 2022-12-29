Celebrity

Everyone’s mocking Andrew Tate’s Greta Thunberg ‘comeback’ – 23 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated December 29th, 2022

You might already have seen Greta Thunberg’s fabulous takedown of grim ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant whose views have been described as ‘extreme misogyny’ by domestic abuse charities.

Just in case you missed it, here’s a quick recap.

And everyone loved it. Well, everyone apart from Tate, obviously, so he had a really long hard think about how to respond, and eventually came up with this.

And we’re glad he did because it prompted a whole new round of mockery and the year can’t end quick enough for him, frankly.

