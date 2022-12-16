News

The BBC’s stats man called out the government over their nurses pay rise claims and more of this sort of thing, please

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2022

Explaining why the government couldn’t possibly countenance giving nurses anything like the pay rise they are asking for (and deserve), health minister Maria Caulfield shared a few statistics with anyone who would listen.

Specifically, she said it would cost the government £700m for every 1% increase they gave to nurses.

You might remember Sky News’s Niall Patterson had a rather fabulous response to that yesterday.

And this, from the BBC’s head of statistics Robert Cuffe, took a different approach but was no less satisfying for it.

More of this sort of thing, please.

And just in case you were after a little bit more context.

