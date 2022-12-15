27 hilarious dad jokes to help take the edge off another very long year
Over on Twitter there’s a rather fabulous account called @Dadsaysjokes which, as the name suggests, is full of fabulous dad jokes.
You can follow them on Twitter here, subscribe to them on YouTube here and find out a whole lot more about them here.
And to help take the edge off another long – very long – year, these 27 are just fabulous.
1.
My wife said, "I can think of 14 reasons
to leave you, plus your obsession with
Tennis.
I replied, "That's 15 love."
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 14, 2022
2.
Just got hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident.
They put me in the ICU.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 30, 2022
3.
"Dad, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?"
No sun.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 27, 2022
4.
Doctor: Your body has run out of magnesium.
Me: 0Mg.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) August 14, 2022
5.
My boss asked me why I only get sick on work days.
I said it must be my weekend immune system.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 14, 2022
6.
I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.
And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) September 9, 2022
7.
I made a graph of all my past relationships.
It has an ex axis and a why axis.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 11, 2022
8.
I am giving up drinking for a month.
Sorry that came out wrong.
I am giving up. Drinking for a month.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 8, 2022
9.
A sweater I bought was picking up static electricity, so I returned it to the store.
They gave me another one free of charge.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 4, 2022
10.
My girlfriend broke up with me because I’m a compulsive gambler.
Ever since, all I can think of is how to win her back.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 4, 2022
11.
Me and my friends put a band together, we named it 999 megabytes.
Still don’t have a gig though.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 1, 2022
12.
5 ants rented an apartment with another 5 ants.
Now they’re tenants.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) October 15, 2022
13.
The Indian restaurant I work for is so secretive I had to sign a legal agreement that I wouldn’t share the flatbread recipe
Just their standard naan disclosure agreement.
— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) October 13, 2022