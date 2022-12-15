27 hilarious dad jokes to help take the edge off another very long year

Entertainment

Over on Twitter there’s a rather fabulous account called @Dadsaysjokes which, as the name suggests, is full of fabulous dad jokes.

You can follow them on Twitter here, subscribe to them on YouTube here and find out a whole lot more about them here.

And to help take the edge off another long – very long – year, these 27 are just fabulous.

1.

My wife said, "I can think of 14 reasons

to leave you, plus your obsession with

Tennis. I replied, "That's 15 love." — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 14, 2022

2.

Just got hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident. They put me in the ICU. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 30, 2022

3.

"Dad, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?" No sun. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 27, 2022

4.

Doctor: Your body has run out of magnesium. Me: 0Mg. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) August 14, 2022

5.

My boss asked me why I only get sick on work days. I said it must be my weekend immune system. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 14, 2022

6.

I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician. And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) September 9, 2022

7.

I made a graph of all my past relationships. It has an ex axis and a why axis. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 11, 2022

8.

I am giving up drinking for a month. Sorry that came out wrong. I am giving up. Drinking for a month. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 8, 2022

9.

A sweater I bought was picking up static electricity, so I returned it to the store. They gave me another one free of charge. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 4, 2022

10.

My girlfriend broke up with me because I’m a compulsive gambler. Ever since, all I can think of is how to win her back. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 4, 2022

11.

Me and my friends put a band together, we named it 999 megabytes. Still don’t have a gig though. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 1, 2022

12.

5 ants rented an apartment with another 5 ants. Now they’re tenants. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) October 15, 2022

13.