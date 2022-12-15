The health minister said there’s no money for nurses and this Sky News man’s magnificent comeback was A++

News

As no-one anywhere needs telling, there’s not a whole lot in the news right how to get you cheering, but if anything will, it’s surely this.

It’s Sky News presenter Nial Patterson’s discussing the nurses’ strike with health minister Maria Caulfield, the first such action in the history of the NHS.

Specifically, it’s Patterson’s response to Caulfield (a former NHS nurse herself) after she says there’s no money to give nursing staff the pay rise they deserve.

And it’s magnificent.

Maria Caulfield(Health Minister) – For every 1% increase in pay we have to find £700m, & there’s only 3 ways to find that money…borrow or put taxes up… Niall Paterson – Or not waste £30b on useless PPE#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/IJIx7Yw7zn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 15, 2022

More of this sort of thing please.

Bahahaha, Niall Paterson on Sky News “or not waste £30bn on useless PPE”. Silence from Maria Caulfield. — Mother Gothel 🏳️‍⚧️ally (@IAmFrogPrincess) December 15, 2022

Take back some of the billions of public money they’ve handing out to private health firms seems to be the logical answer. — Frank Lee Like A Mitten On Elastic… 💙🇪🇺🌹 (@BurtOHare) December 15, 2022

Niall Paterson: The Nurses said they wouldn't strike if your government even DISCUSSED pay with them. Maria Caulfield: But to pay them more, we'd have to raise taxes or borrow. Niall Paterson: Or not waste £30 billion on useless PPE? Thank you @skynewsniall!!👏🏿👏🏿#nursestrike pic.twitter.com/sMa2IOba8j — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) December 15, 2022

What a car crash interview from the Government’s Health Minister on @SkyNews right now — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 15, 2022

Or put taxes up for those who can afford it and wouldn’t even notice it and who’ve been allowed by Tories to duck out of pulling their weigh and paying their fair share for decades. — Child of Alba 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💙💛 (@ChildOfAlba) December 15, 2022

In one word …

GOTCHA https://t.co/K0zHvSXxVQ — Brian Lord Muckety Muck O Leith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐠🐡 (@Amalkadog) December 15, 2022

READ MORE

So many anti-vaxxers didn’t get this joke that it’s today’s most satisfying thing

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK