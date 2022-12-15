News

The health minister said there’s no money for nurses and this Sky News man’s magnificent comeback was A++

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2022

As no-one anywhere needs telling, there’s not a whole lot in the news right how to get you cheering, but if anything will, it’s surely this.

It’s Sky News presenter Nial Patterson’s discussing the nurses’ strike with health minister Maria Caulfield, the first such action in the history of the NHS.

Specifically, it’s Patterson’s response to Caulfield (a former NHS nurse herself) after she says there’s no money to give nursing staff the pay rise they deserve.

And it’s magnificent.

More of this sort of thing please.

In one word …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK