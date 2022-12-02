Celebrity

National Rail had the very best response to this Paul McCartney train gag

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2022

It takes quite a turn to unite the internet in awe of the rail network but that’s what National Rail just did – sort of – with their winning response to this Paul McCartney gag over on Twitter.

First up, to the good people of @NoContextBrits and their gag about someone you might recognise.

And it prompted lots of responses like these …

… But surely no-one put it better than the @NationalRail account on Twitter.

Hits exactly the right note! And prompted a whole new slew of puntastic replies …

And a very important clarification …

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing you can find a whole load more favourite @NoContextBrits moments here (and follow them on Twitter here).

