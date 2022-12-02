National Rail had the very best response to this Paul McCartney train gag

Celebrity

It takes quite a turn to unite the internet in awe of the rail network but that’s what National Rail just did – sort of – with their winning response to this Paul McCartney gag over on Twitter.

First up, to the good people of @NoContextBrits and their gag about someone you might recognise.

Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate. pic.twitter.com/bsh9qaOH6t — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 30, 2022

And it prompted lots of responses like these …

He said you could drive his car — Fanfarenfan (@HerrnHarder) November 30, 2022

He had his car clamped by Lovely Rita, the meter maid. — Little Bobby Boop (@Bentasmia) November 30, 2022

He’s so tired. It’s been a hard day’s night. — 🆖🅰️ILL🅰️RD (@NGSTMG75) November 30, 2022

I heard he works eight days a week. — Williamcg79 (@Williamcg_79) November 30, 2022

"When I find myself in thameslink trouble…" — Artie Flax (@Artie_Flax) November 30, 2022

Weird. He can also use his yellow submarine. — Flint (@flintstoon) November 30, 2022

Ono 😱 — Jimmy (@JamesBritton84) November 30, 2022

… But surely no-one put it better than the @NationalRail account on Twitter.

Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care https://t.co/qzLLbrNJwL — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 1, 2022

Hits exactly the right note! And prompted a whole new slew of puntastic replies …

Did you tell him to get back to where he once belonged? — Wayne 🏈🐬🐬 #finsup 💙💙 (@Wayne_UK66) December 1, 2022

Still I suppose it beats taking the long and winding road — Jont (@ljonter) December 1, 2022

Was this Yesterday? — Mart (@Moonraker_Mart) December 1, 2022

Going by the time stamp, yes. So no doubt, by now, OP will have offboarded that train and their troubles will seem so far away. — Attergangar (@Attergangarr) December 1, 2022

All the lonely people… — Lindsay Laugh (@LindsayLaughed) December 1, 2022

And a very important clarification …

that’s a Southeastern service which don’t offer seat reservations anyway 😂 — Noah Hunt (@itsNoahHunt1987) December 1, 2022

Mate ….. Let it be 😂 — Paul Skinner (@PaulSkinner1) December 1, 2022

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing you can find a whole load more favourite @NoContextBrits moments here (and follow them on Twitter here).

Source Twitter @nationalrailenq