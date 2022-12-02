National Rail had the very best response to this Paul McCartney train gag
It takes quite a turn to unite the internet in awe of the rail network but that’s what National Rail just did – sort of – with their winning response to this Paul McCartney gag over on Twitter.
First up, to the good people of @NoContextBrits and their gag about someone you might recognise.
Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate. pic.twitter.com/bsh9qaOH6t
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 30, 2022
And it prompted lots of responses like these …
He said you could drive his car
— Fanfarenfan (@HerrnHarder) November 30, 2022
He had his car clamped by Lovely Rita, the meter maid.
— Little Bobby Boop (@Bentasmia) November 30, 2022
He’s so tired. It’s been a hard day’s night.
— 🆖🅰️ILL🅰️RD (@NGSTMG75) November 30, 2022
I heard he works eight days a week.
— Williamcg79 (@Williamcg_79) November 30, 2022
"When I find myself in thameslink trouble…"
— Artie Flax (@Artie_Flax) November 30, 2022
Weird. He can also use his yellow submarine.
— Flint (@flintstoon) November 30, 2022
Ono 😱
— Jimmy (@JamesBritton84) November 30, 2022
… But surely no-one put it better than the @NationalRail account on Twitter.
Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don't care https://t.co/qzLLbrNJwL
— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 1, 2022
Hits exactly the right note! And prompted a whole new slew of puntastic replies …
Did you tell him to get back to where he once belonged?
— Wayne 🏈🐬🐬 #finsup 💙💙 (@Wayne_UK66) December 1, 2022
Still I suppose it beats taking the long and winding road
— Jont (@ljonter) December 1, 2022
Was this Yesterday?
— Mart (@Moonraker_Mart) December 1, 2022
Going by the time stamp, yes. So no doubt, by now, OP will have offboarded that train and their troubles will seem so far away.
— Attergangar (@Attergangarr) December 1, 2022
All the lonely people…
— Lindsay Laugh (@LindsayLaughed) December 1, 2022
And a very important clarification …
that’s a Southeastern service which don’t offer seat reservations anyway 😂
— Noah Hunt (@itsNoahHunt1987) December 1, 2022
Mate ….. Let it be 😂
— Paul Skinner (@PaulSkinner1) December 1, 2022
And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing you can find a whole load more favourite @NoContextBrits moments here (and follow them on Twitter here).
Source Twitter @nationalrailenq