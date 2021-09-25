27 hilarious snapshots of British life from ‘No Context Brits’ on Twitter

Pics

As the name suggests, @NoContextBrits over on Twitter offers wonderful snapshots of British life without – you guessed it – any context.

But don’t take our word for it, listen to the Washington Post which called it ‘a mordant celebration of British mediocrity’. And it’s every bit as good as that makes it sound (and more).

You can find @NoContextBrits over here on Twitter and here are 27 of our favourite moments.

1.

As a fat bloke who loves a good BBQ, I am delighted that Asda now have designated parking spaces for my people. pic.twitter.com/WHunPpQfld — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 22, 2021

2.

3.

4.

Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021

5.

I don’t want to alarm anybody but a massive sheep has just completely decimated South Wales. pic.twitter.com/TX5wi08eUn — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 16, 2021

6.

“Where’s the Pride flag?” “Fuck knows. Just put out the Twister mat.” pic.twitter.com/mG8E2sXOzN — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 9, 2021

7.

“Cut your own fucking grass.” pic.twitter.com/tfOa8qui18 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 18, 2021

8.

9.

“Where’s the best place to stand during an earthquake?” Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/DC1jHZ6ZDx — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 9, 2021

10.

Take that criminals. pic.twitter.com/9h0aJLzxiE — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 23, 2021

11.

12.

13.

14.