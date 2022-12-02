This attempt to jump a flooded path was like that Vicar of Dibley scene to the power of 10

Videos

You’ll be familiar, of course, with that Vicar of Dibley scene where Geraldine Granger, as played by Dawn French, jumps in a puddle with most unfortunate results.

We mention it because this clip of someone doing something very similar – it’s not a puddle, far from it – has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s like that Dibley scene to the power of 10. At least.

Oof.

‘That wasn’t an attempt. She didn’t even try. She was like ima step right in this shit.’

Niormo-The-Enduring ‘I’m not saying I could pull off any stunt on first try, but like… come the f-ck on, how totally unaware of any kind of physics you gotta be to just straight up step in the middle of it looking like you know what you’re doing, lol.’

jonjonesjohnson ‘Exactly. She just gave up. She decided the second she saw it and said “yeah I’m going in.” That’s what fear does to some people.’

Niormo-The-Enduring ‘She went the Jesus route.’

And in the very unlikely event you haven’t seen it 28 times already, here’s that Dibley moment again.

Gets us every time.

