Just when this employer’s outrageous ‘on call’ policy can’t get any worse, along comes the payoff

Quizzed about rail workers’ latest industrial action, rail union boss Mick Lynch quite rightly pointed out how people’s workplace rights have been diminished in recent years and quite the listen it is too.

Richard Madeley been Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch is having none of it pic.twitter.com/fd2uP0DY5I — My Dog & I (@martin83239350) June 21, 2022

And there’s a corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ which is full of examples of this, employers outrageously over-reaching themselves, sometimes legally, often less so.

And this is a classic case in point.

‘Saw this,’ said Redditor larrymelonz.

It’s the ‘Go team’ bit which is surely the icing on the (shit) cake.

‘Pay me to be on call, otherwise f-ck off.’

UnitedLab6476 ‘Somebody has a bullshit job with a bullshit boss. Fuck off, Gary.’

saucy_as_you_like ‘Let me see the record profits and I’ll consider it. If I’m not getting paid as much as you, I’m not doing your work.’

Chrystist ‘Nope, tell them they’re legally required to pay you for being on call and you’ll see them change their tune.’

definitely_not_marx ‘Easy way to lose a big chunk of your workforce.’

emotionally-wrecked ‘But… but… Go Team, yeah?’

Vengeance2All

This person had a plan, and it sounds good to us.

‘I’d be happy to be on call at all times. ‘Of course, I will expect to be paid on-call rates during these hours. On-call rates will be 20% of my hourly wage, and when I do get scheduled, I’ll expect my normal hourly wage when I’m working. ‘EDIT: just to clarify since this comment got so much attention – there are a number of ways this could work: ‘You get paid a fraction (say 20%) of your salary while you are on-call but not actually working, and get paid 100% if you are activated. So if you’re on-call for 24 hours on Sat, you get 4.8 hours’ pay if you end up not covering any shift; if you cover an 8 hour shift you get 8 hours pay in addition to the 20% “waiting pay”. ‘You get paid an overtime rate for covering shifts, but no “waiting pay”. ‘And obviously the company has to cover the cost of the phone and the plan, if you’re meant to be contactable.’

hosehliao

Or maybe just do this.

‘Call you’re boss at 2am every night and Ask if you should come In.’

Tough_Pool_4315

Boom.

