Mick Lynch just had Richard Madeley for breakfast and you love to see it

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2022

Rail union boss Mick Lynch has been all over the TV and radio today after rail unions announced another bunch of strikes in the run-up to Christmas and over the New Year.

They included an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where Richard Madeley was on typically, er, Richard Madeley form as he quizzed the RMT man about the latest industrial action.

Now it’s not the first time Madeley has interviewed Lynch on GMB. Remember this?

And surely Madeley would have learned from that this time round. Well, maybe. Maybe not.

Not.

And just to be a completist and all that, there was also this.

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth