Mick Lynch just had Richard Madeley for breakfast and you love to see it

Rail union boss Mick Lynch has been all over the TV and radio today after rail unions announced another bunch of strikes in the run-up to Christmas and over the New Year.

They included an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, where Richard Madeley was on typically, er, Richard Madeley form as he quizzed the RMT man about the latest industrial action.

Now it’s not the first time Madeley has interviewed Lynch on GMB. Remember this?

Richard Madeley been Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch is having none of it pic.twitter.com/fd2uP0DY5I — My Dog & I (@martin83239350) June 21, 2022

And surely Madeley would have learned from that this time round. Well, maybe. Maybe not.

Richard Madeley “It doesn’t really matter to you what the public thinks?”@RMTunion‘s Mick Lynch “Our members live in these communities. They’re ordinary men & women. They dont get paid when they go on strike, & they make a sacrifice in order to defend their t&cs”. Solidarity ✊ pic.twitter.com/RCbzG8j0Js — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2022

Not.

Clearly, it doesn’t matter to Richard Madeley what the public thinks of him with questions like that. — David Hancock (@DavidHancock6) November 23, 2022

Lynch's patience in the face of asinine rubbish is laudable https://t.co/iy0mpRFb3t — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) November 23, 2022

Richard Madeley vs Mick Lynch, now there’s an intellectual mismatch 😂 — Barkus 1863 🚗 (@martinbarker70) November 23, 2022

I love Mick Lynch, he never panics, is coherent, intelligent and well briefed, watching him skewer both Madeley and Reid was tv gold, Mick has no ego, his only concern is getting @RMTunion members a proper pay rise, the #CostOfLivingCrisis doesn't impact wealthy tv hacks #GMB — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) November 23, 2022

How can you hate this man? Im 23 and things like sick pay and workers rights sound archaic to me. Things my dad used to talk about, things i learnt in history class. @RMTunion ‘s Mick Lynch is bang on. Im a working class lad, and i want the workers rights that i learnt about — TrannieMac (@TRANNIEMAC) November 23, 2022

And just to be a completist and all that, there was also this.

Mick Lynch from the @RMTunion on #GMB this morning explaining that the government is blocking a deal that would resolve the rail strikes. pic.twitter.com/Ki5nUeNSus — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2022

