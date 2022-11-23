News

A Daily Mail reporter dubbed Mick Lynch ‘Mick Grinch’ and his response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2022

Rail workers are set to go on strike in the run-up to Christmas and in the New Year in their long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said two weeks of talks with Network Rail had failed to get anywhere and accused the government of ‘directly interfering’ in the negotiations.

It prompted the usual suspects in the press – which is to say, most of the printed press – to dub RMT boss Mick Lynch ‘Mick Grinch’ – geddit? Here’s the front page of today’s Metro (which is owned by the parent company of the Daily Mail),

We mention it because of the moment when this Daily Mail reporter put the fabulously inventive nickname directly to the man himself.

And Lynch’s response was sheer perfection.

Like all the best comebacks, manages to be remarkably restrained and simultaneously absolutely devastating.

Just in case you need a little bit of background, this should cover it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

