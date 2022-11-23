A Daily Mail reporter dubbed Mick Lynch ‘Mick Grinch’ and his response was sheer perfection

News

Rail workers are set to go on strike in the run-up to Christmas and in the New Year in their long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said two weeks of talks with Network Rail had failed to get anywhere and accused the government of ‘directly interfering’ in the negotiations.

It prompted the usual suspects in the press – which is to say, most of the printed press – to dub RMT boss Mick Lynch ‘Mick Grinch’ – geddit? Here’s the front page of today’s Metro (which is owned by the parent company of the Daily Mail),

We mention it because of the moment when this Daily Mail reporter put the fabulously inventive nickname directly to the man himself.

And Lynch’s response was sheer perfection.

A Daily Mail journalist asks Mick Lynch from the @RMTunion whether he's proud of being known as 'Mick Grinch'. Micks answer,🎯

Like all the best comebacks, manages to be remarkably restrained and simultaneously absolutely devastating.

Just in case you need a little bit of background, this should cover it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

And that's how you deal with The Daily Mail.

2.

Will these journalists ever learn that you cannot fluster Mick Lynch with name calling? He's completely over his brief and he's much, much smarter than you. Daily Fail journalist calls Mick Lynch Mr Grinch and gets thoroughly pwned.

3.

Daily Mail gets utterly owned by Mick Lynch. It's painful

4.

Mick is such class. They keep trying to take him down with their nonsense, and he just bats it straight back, without skipping a beat. — Joan Burgen (@RubySeaglass) November 22, 2022

5.

Right wing journo baits Mick Lynch.

It does not turn out well for the journo.

Right wing journo baits Mick Lynch.

It does not turn out well for the journo.

6.

Disgusting slurs about the wonderful progressive work done by the Daily Mail. Do not retweet.

7.

Mick Lynch. Telling it how it is. 🔥

