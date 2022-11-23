Politics

This spoof radio phone-in hilariously nails why trolls might not be happy on Elon Musk’s Twitter

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 23rd, 2022

Another day, another weird tweet from the man who almost certainly thinks of himself as The Muskster.

A few recent examples.

And, of course, he has now reinstated the Twitter account of Donald Trump – banned because of the likelihood of inciting unrest – as well as a number of other high-profile right-wingers.

The Exploding Heads, Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison, have made a hyperrealistic spoof phone-in, featuring the perma-furious Colin from Portsmouth, showing why some right-wing trolls might not be as happy as you’d expect.

Everyone on there agrees with me now. It’s terrible.

I post something provocative that I haven’t thought through and don’t believe anyway …and instead of people pointing out that I’m a bigot, I get a lot of morons nodding their heads.

Fair play, Colin. Where’s the fun in that? Tweeters loved it.

Perhaps Musk can sort this out.

If you enjoy Anthony’s and Mark’s comedy, you should listen to their spoof sports show, Sports Horn. You can also support them making more of it by buying some merch or tipping them here.

