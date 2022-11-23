This spoof radio phone-in hilariously nails why trolls might not be happy on Elon Musk’s Twitter

Politics

Another day, another weird tweet from the man who almost certainly thinks of himself as The Muskster.

A few recent examples.

And, of course, he has now reinstated the Twitter account of Donald Trump – banned because of the likelihood of inciting unrest – as well as a number of other high-profile right-wingers.

The Exploding Heads, Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison, have made a hyperrealistic spoof phone-in, featuring the perma-furious Colin from Portsmouth, showing why some right-wing trolls might not be as happy as you’d expect.

📞"I am disgusted with what Elon Musk has done to Twitter!" 🎙️"I thought you'd be in your element, Colin!" 📞"But now when I post something offensive that I haven't thought through, it's just a load of people agreeing with me!" Colin from Portsmouth begs Elon to leave Twitter pic.twitter.com/oKFC4IJYDW — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 22, 2022

Everyone on there agrees with me now. It’s terrible. I post something provocative that I haven’t thought through and don’t believe anyway …and instead of people pointing out that I’m a bigot, I get a lot of morons nodding their heads.

Fair play, Colin. Where’s the fun in that? Tweeters loved it.

Absolutely fantastic stuff from the lads… https://t.co/rLt2AJD1Iu — Damien Donnelly (@Catch22Dee) November 22, 2022

This guy is brilliant. His stuff always makes me laugh at least once. https://t.co/dHZJvtKAT5 — GroguTheGreen (@GroguTheGreen) November 22, 2022

Genuinely think this might be my favourite Colin ever. NB. We keep our bread in the fridge… 😬 #LTTF #colinfromportsmouth https://t.co/P8YiHqk1Tp — Jo McGough 🇪🇺 #GTTO (@jomcg2501) November 22, 2022

They’ve outdone even their own high comedy standards. 🤣 https://t.co/NBk01U3M6l — Juz (@pakes) November 22, 2022

The closing lines are always GOLD 😂😂 https://t.co/fwnwn7UvNI — Ruth Galvin 🇺🇦 (@_editionsofme) November 22, 2022

Perhaps Musk can sort this out.

If you enjoy Anthony’s and Mark’s comedy, you should listen to their spoof sports show, Sports Horn. You can also support them making more of it by buying some merch or tipping them here.

The Nativity story gets the Daily Mail treatment courtesy of ‘Colin from Portsmouth’

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab