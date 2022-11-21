Popular

Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s banned account after holding a Twitter poll

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2022

One of the first concerns people shared after news broke that Elon Musk intended to buy Twitter was that he might reinstate the account of the disgraced former president of the USA.

No, not that one. Not that one, either. That one died before Twitter was invented.

The one on people’s minds was Donald Trump. They were right to worry.

Some tweeters expressed their desire to have Trump back on board.

Others were less keen to see the return of the man who was suspended after fanning the flames of the Capitol Riot from his Twitter account, both before and after the deadly event.

With the YES votes winning by 51.8% to 48.2% – the cursed Brexit ratio – Musk reinstated the account.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”

The voice of the people (is) the voice of God.

Twitter reacted.

A few people, including @goldengateblond, pointed out that the ‘Vox populi, Vox Dei’ quote had been used out of context.

We can’t say Trump won’t return to Twitter, but here’s how he responded to the poll.

