Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s banned account after holding a Twitter poll

One of the first concerns people shared after news broke that Elon Musk intended to buy Twitter was that he might reinstate the account of the disgraced former president of the USA.

No, not that one. Not that one, either. That one died before Twitter was invented.

The one on people’s minds was Donald Trump. They were right to worry.

Some tweeters expressed their desire to have Trump back on board.

Others were less keen to see the return of the man who was suspended after fanning the flames of the Capitol Riot from his Twitter account, both before and after the deadly event.

Come advertise with us, the site that allows a former president free reign to do all kinds of incitement — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 19, 2022

What a dumb fuck you are. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 19, 2022

are you actually on crack — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) November 19, 2022

With the YES votes winning by 51.8% to 48.2% – the cursed Brexit ratio – Musk reinstated the account.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”

The voice of the people (is) the voice of God.

Twitter reacted.

For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation. https://t.co/Rf0NjAubpI — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 20, 2022

Nope. You have spoken – informed, in part, by your own Twitter followers maybe. But it was definitely your shout. https://t.co/2P5ZIt5PAL — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 20, 2022

The Russian bots have spoken: https://t.co/b4FTlFhIoi — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 20, 2022

Moderation by principle replaced by laughably unscientific Twitter poll. The decision was inevitable whatever the policy but still shows policy has gone out the window https://t.co/eWB8oQqjVP — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) November 20, 2022

Twitter is going to be like that bit in the Lion King when Scar let the Hyenas run riot and eat everyone https://t.co/wbIPizcNQD — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 20, 2022

Ridiculous and reckless… Chief Tweet needs to tackle lies and hatred, not seek attention (and autocrats’ approval) with stunts. https://t.co/9iPbm9nBtF — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) November 20, 2022

Keep in mind trump wasn’t suspended for being a meanie. He was suspended for lighting an insurrection and when it failed tweeting “this is what you get…” Lies lies lies with a price. But hey at least Elon gets approval from the alt right. $44 billion dollar troll. https://t.co/3nzg4q17fY — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 20, 2022

Just in time to watch him undergo total psychological collapse when he loses the primary. Could be fun https://t.co/AtRQk9KY6o — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) November 20, 2022

Cool. Now take a poll on whether you should keep Twitter. https://t.co/P7TvIEGfyU — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 20, 2022

A few people, including @goldengateblond, pointed out that the ‘Vox populi, Vox Dei’ quote had been used out of context.

full quote is "Nec audiendi qui solent dicere, vox populi, vox dei, quum tumultuositas vulgi semper insaniae proxima sit.” it translates to: "Do not listen to those who say the voice of the people is the voice of God, since the tumult of the crowd is always close to madness." pic.twitter.com/K77VU6eUrB — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 20, 2022

We can’t say Trump won’t return to Twitter, but here’s how he responded to the poll.

