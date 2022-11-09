The Nativity story gets the Daily Mail treatment courtesy of ‘Colin from Portsmouth’

Entertainment

We don’t want to upset anyone by using the c-word, but sometimes you just have to tell it like it is. If you’re of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

It’s only 46 days to Christmas.

The shops are full of tinsel and stacks of chocolate assortments, people are wondering if bird flu will ruin their festive feast – and Colin from Portsmouth has been to his grandson’s Nativity play.

📞"My grandson's primary school's doing their Nativity play – A pregnant migrant woman crossing a border with her husband WHO ISN'T EVEN THE DAD. And we're supposed to be happy that they're given sanctuary!😡" Colin from Portsmouth on the woke schools brainwashing our kids. pic.twitter.com/YzBGzjX18j — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 8, 2022

“Oh, you’d love it if the Bible told us to be nice to refugees, wouldn’t you?”

Somewhere in Florida, Richard Littlejohn’s Spidey senses just kicked in.

Of course, ‘Colin’ is actually Mark Davison and the phone-in host is his Exploding Heads colleague, Anthony Richardson. Their brilliant parody of talk radio hit the spot – as you can see from these reactions.

This is an instant classic and will be rolled out, Mariah Carey style, every November from now. https://t.co/G7Gocs33ys — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) November 8, 2022

This has to be the best thing I've seen in a long time! https://t.co/xmsww6SKOp — Oratoba (@oratoba) November 8, 2022

Good point. The next Nativity play should have Joseph and Mary banged up in a squalid detention centre with blacked-out windows. — Harthacnut I 👑 (@IcarFaem) November 8, 2022

Then given free gold, frankincense and myrrh. They'll probably get an upgraded donkey that'll come out of our taxes. Why didn't they stop in the first safe city they travelled through, send them back to Nazareth. — Pato Number 9 (@Patonumber9) November 8, 2022

This is already one of my favourites. #lovetothefamily https://t.co/nZVNxFPTtN — Jenna Martin 🪐🌌 (@phoenix_705) November 8, 2022

Brilliant. Bloody woke Christians and their primary school propaganda. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/XJsAo2NzF3 — James Brownsell (@JamesBrownsell) November 8, 2022

The sketch even got the ultimate Christmas thumbs up.

Better than the John Lewis Christmas ad. https://t.co/wP65dFD8oI — Gabby (@gabliotecaria) November 8, 2022

If you don’t want to miss any future sketches, follow @Exploding_Heads, and you can support their work here or buy Exploding Heads merchandise.

