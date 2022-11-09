Entertainment

The Nativity story gets the Daily Mail treatment courtesy of ‘Colin from Portsmouth’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2022

We don’t want to upset anyone by using the c-word, but sometimes you just have to tell it like it is. If you’re of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

It’s only 46 days to Christmas.

The shops are full of tinsel and stacks of chocolate assortments, people are wondering if bird flu will ruin their festive feast – and Colin from Portsmouth has been to his grandson’s Nativity play.

“Oh, you’d love it if the Bible told us to be nice to refugees, wouldn’t you?”

Somewhere in Florida, Richard Littlejohn’s Spidey senses just kicked in.

Of course, ‘Colin’ is actually Mark Davison and the phone-in host is his Exploding Heads colleague, Anthony Richardson. Their brilliant parody of talk radio hit the spot – as you can see from these reactions.

The sketch even got the ultimate Christmas thumbs up.

If you don’t want to miss any future sketches, follow @Exploding_Heads, and you can support their work here or buy Exploding Heads merchandise.

READ MORE

Everything you need to know about trickle-down economics in 34 seconds

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab, Bich Tran on Pexels