The New York Post brutally trolled Trump’s third presidential bid and it’s magnificent

There’s been no shortage of comment on Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he would be running to return to the White House in 2024.

But no-one covered it quite so magnificently as the New York Times.

Here’s what the front page had to say about Trump’s third presidential bid (and if it’s not immediately obvious, that’s the point).

‘Florida man makes announcement. Page 26.’

Been there, Don that With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified documents library. Trump, famous for gold plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favourite food is charred steak with ketchup. He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a ‘stable genius’. Trump also served as the 45th president.

Surely the most beautiful thing we’ll read this week.

Although perhaps we shouldn’t get too carried away. The paper is owned by Rupert Murdoch who, reports suggest, will not be backing Trump’s new bid.

But Murdoch famously has a habit of baking whoever he thinks is going to win. So if Trump comes good – the very thought – don’t expect him to remain on page 26 forever.

