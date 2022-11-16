Politics

Donald Trump being heckled that he’s boring is 27 seconds of pure joy

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2022

As you might already have noticed, Donald Trump has thrown his MAGA baseball cap into the Presidential ring for the third time in the hope of returning to the White House in 2024.

And if there was one thing that everyone noticed about his Mar-a-Lago launch speech on Tuesday night was how … under-powered it all was.

So much so that people left before the end. Well, they tried to leave.

And it was so dull even his old chums at Fox News found something better to do.

And if there was one moment that summed it all up it was this from @TheGoodLiars, when they snuck undercover into a Trump rally back in the day and did this.

And it was just fabulous.

