Donald Trump being heckled that he’s boring is 27 seconds of pure joy

As you might already have noticed, Donald Trump has thrown his MAGA baseball cap into the Presidential ring for the third time in the hope of returning to the White House in 2024.

And if there was one thing that everyone noticed about his Mar-a-Lago launch speech on Tuesday night was how … under-powered it all was.

So much so that people left before the end. Well, they tried to leave.

A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022

And it was so dull even his old chums at Fox News found something better to do.

Fox cuts coverage while Trump is ranting about Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/5txDGyCOG0 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2022

And if there was one moment that summed it all up it was this from @TheGoodLiars, when they snuck undercover into a Trump rally back in the day and did this.

And it was just fabulous.

This basically sums up Trump’s launch pic.twitter.com/2RejyjDlZo — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 16, 2022

Donald Trump is stale. Actually, boring is the word. pic.twitter.com/dgxaYrzmus — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 16, 2022

