These 16 seconds perfectly capture the electric atmosphere of Trump’s latest Presidential bid

News

The atmosphere at Donald Trump’s latest Presidential bid launch looks slightly less than electric.

Well, it certainly does in this clip from the Mar-a-Lago event which went viral on Twitter after it was posted by journalist Olivia Rubin.

And while we’d hesitate to suggest you spend any more time listening to Trump than is strictly necessary, well, have a watch for yourself.

A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022

Easier to get in than get out, if Rubin’s tweet is anything to go by (we particularly like the slitting throat gesture by one person at the back).

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

you can check out but you can NEVER LEAVE https://t.co/friOUPbXvD — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 16, 2022

Premature Evacuation 😂😂 — Cayla💙 (@iowamomresists) November 16, 2022

Not even paying attention https://t.co/ssWBfHQwnV — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 16, 2022

That’s what you call a “captive” audience. — Wanda Wyatt (@AKAdubbs) November 16, 2022

Rains of Castamere plays — Justin Choi (@JustinChoi19) November 16, 2022

Jonesing for the free buffet they were promised. https://t.co/XRgUwSGZKf — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 16, 2022

He went on so long even Fox News gave up the ghost.

Fox cuts coverage while Trump is ranting about Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/5txDGyCOG0 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2022

READ MORE

Donald Trump on how he fixed inflation at 1% is a hilarious, mind-blowing watch

Source Twitter @OliviaRubinABC