News

These 16 seconds perfectly capture the electric atmosphere of Trump’s latest Presidential bid

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2022

The atmosphere at Donald Trump’s latest Presidential bid launch looks slightly less than electric.

Well, it certainly does in this clip from the Mar-a-Lago event which went viral on Twitter after it was posted by journalist Olivia Rubin.

And while we’d hesitate to suggest you spend any more time listening to Trump than is strictly necessary, well, have a watch for yourself.

Easier to get in than get out, if Rubin’s tweet is anything to go by (we particularly like the slitting throat gesture by one person at the back).

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

He went on so long even Fox News gave up the ghost.

READ MORE

Donald Trump on how he fixed inflation at 1% is a hilarious, mind-blowing watch

Source Twitter @OliviaRubinABC