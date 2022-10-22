Politics

This audience member’s response to Boris Johnson on Question Time is sheer perfection

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2022

Second only to Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s off-air comment about Steve Baker, this might be our favourite TV moment of the week. And unlike the unfortunate C4 News man, this was actually on TV.

It’s an audience member’s response to a point about – you guessed it – Boris Johnson that went viral after it was shared on Twitter by journalist and broadcaster Matt Chorley.

And everything about it is sheer perfection.

No subtitles required.

Source Twitter @MattChorley