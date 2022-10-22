This audience member’s response to Boris Johnson on Question Time is sheer perfection

Politics

Second only to Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s off-air comment about Steve Baker, this might be our favourite TV moment of the week. And unlike the unfortunate C4 News man, this was actually on TV.

It’s an audience member’s response to a point about – you guessed it – Boris Johnson that went viral after it was shared on Twitter by journalist and broadcaster Matt Chorley.

And everything about it is sheer perfection.

Excellent mouthing of “bollocks” on Question Time pic.twitter.com/JrEgRD156I — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 20, 2022

No subtitles required.

and added eye-roll on behalf of all of us! — Karla (@KarlaGeorge) October 20, 2022

He looks exactly how he sounds. — Lillian Thomson (@MarkDonTurner) October 20, 2022

There's a split second at the end of the speaker looking really surprised that nobody else has burst into huge applause — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) October 20, 2022

