23 favourite things people are saying about the possible return of Boris Johnson as PM

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2022

Just when you thought the UK couldn’t possibly become any more of a basket case, it appears not entirely unlikely that Boris Johnson will return as Tory leader and our next PM.

He’s not actually declared he’s running yet, nor have sufficient numbers of Conservative MPs said they’d back him. But the way things have gone since, ooh, 2016, you wouldn’t bet against it.

Unfortunately for him – how awful – MPs’ ongoing investigation into Partygate might throw a spanner in Johnson’s works.

Putting that aside for one moment, these tweets surely sum up best how people are feeling about that prospect right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

