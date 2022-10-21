23 favourite things people are saying about the possible return of Boris Johnson as PM

Politics

Just when you thought the UK couldn’t possibly become any more of a basket case, it appears not entirely unlikely that Boris Johnson will return as Tory leader and our next PM.

Here we go. 🤮 Paul Bristow(Tory MP) – “Bring back Boris Johnson” pic.twitter.com/mfoPoOmFoF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2022

He’s not actually declared he’s running yet, nor have sufficient numbers of Conservative MPs said they’d back him. But the way things have gone since, ooh, 2016, you wouldn’t bet against it.

William Hill bookmakers have slashed their odds from 12/1 to 6/4 for Johnson to take over as Conservative Party Leader — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 21, 2022

Unfortunately for him – how awful – MPs’ ongoing investigation into Partygate might throw a spanner in Johnson’s works.

NEW: Sources close to Privileges Committee say evidence is so damning that Boris Johnson could be 'gone by Christmas' if he returns. One Tory MP tells me any attempt to kill the inquiry could 'bring down the govt'. Yet momentum builds behind Johnson.https://t.co/YwZTqKvBHK — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 21, 2022

Putting that aside for one moment, these tweets surely sum up best how people are feeling about that prospect right now.

Why is Boris Johnson on holiday in the Caribbean when he is supposed to be at work in Westminster? And why would you put a man who skives off from serving his constituents in charge of the wellbeing of all of us? — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) October 21, 2022

Re the Tories, what company would ever dream of reinstating a chief executive sacked in disgrace for lying about an issue on which lives depended? — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 21, 2022

Boris Johnson travels back early from his holiday to join the leadership race. pic.twitter.com/Yu64rTy0Wg — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 20, 2022

I just don’t have the energy for another minute of Boris Johnson — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 21, 2022

What is so striking is how many conservative mps are still talking about what is “ best for the party”. It’s a real give away – that party still seemingly comes before country and constituents and democracy. — emily m (@maitlis) October 20, 2022

Feel a bit sick at the thought of the narc Honey Monster marching his Verruca Salt wife back into No.10 so they can continue to spend other people’s money and generally smash up the country. If that genuinely happens, count me out. The U.K. is not a soft play area for egomaniacs. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 21, 2022

Months of no Boris Johnson & it was fucking glorious & now that spunk filled albino wookie & his equally tedious fucking family are back.

For the love of God just fuck off — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 21, 2022

If Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister again his first words on the steps of Downing Street will be “As I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted…” and the sheer tedium of knowing this should be enough to persuade any Tory MP not to back him. — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) October 21, 2022

Dear Tory MPs…please don't make this worse. Your shenanigans have broken trust in POlitics, now is not the time to make it worse by bringing back Johnson. Remember why he went and if you honestly can't do better then get out. — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) October 21, 2022

I don't wish to alarm you, but Carrie Johnson has been spotted talking to wealthy Conservative donors about wallpaper samples this morning 😳 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 21, 2022

Under any logical analysis it has to be Sunak, but logic and the Tory party got divorced in June 2016. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 21, 2022

