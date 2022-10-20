Politics

Ed Miliband’s hilarious takedown of Liz Truss’s ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

Not the first time we’ve featured former Labour leader Ed Miliband devastatingly take down what passes for a government these days, and doubtless it won’t be the last.

And this one was particularly good, as the shadow climate change secretary took aim at the bizarre scenes last night when the government desperately tried to clinch a vote on fracking by also making it a vote of confidence in Truss.

And Miliband’s response was A+++.

Every word!

Source Twitter (@BestForBritain)