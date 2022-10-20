Ed Miliband’s hilarious takedown of Liz Truss’s ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy was simply brutal

Politics

Not the first time we’ve featured former Labour leader Ed Miliband devastatingly take down what passes for a government these days, and doubtless it won’t be the last.

And this one was particularly good, as the shadow climate change secretary took aim at the bizarre scenes last night when the government desperately tried to clinch a vote on fracking by also making it a vote of confidence in Truss.

And Miliband’s response was A+++.

🔥”At the 11th hour, one galaxy brain says the way to force it through is to make it a vote not just on one of the most unpopular causes in the country, fracking, but the most unpopular cause in the country: the current Prime Minister.” @ed_miliband pic.twitter.com/v7EsA3rcoW — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 19, 2022

Every word!

Chaos with Ed Miliband 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJkotu5JL6 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 19, 2022

👏👏👏

Applause for the “frack me or sack me” line — Tony Bird (@TonyBirdLondon) October 19, 2022

Ed Miliband confirms he's an Extremely Online™ nerd and gets "galaxy brain" officially recorded as an insult in the Hansard parliamentary record. Lol. Lmao. https://t.co/QiiXsSxF9s — Techpriest (@techpriest) October 19, 2022

Sound up for this MiliBANGER. https://t.co/oHY1zn4ha1 — OH GOD, WHAT NOW? Formerly Remainiacs (@OhGodWhatNowPod) October 19, 2022

“Frack me or sack me”. Genius. 😂😂😂 — Danny Nicholson (@dannynic) October 19, 2022

This is wonderful. @Ed_Miliband is on blistering form. Can’t wait to see his stand up gig at Edinburgh Fringe next year. — Nick Gill (@NickGill2017) October 19, 2022

I voted for this guy and I was right to do so. Imagine how much better our lives would have been if a bunch of gullible idiots didn't care about how he ate a bacon sandwich. https://t.co/epP4VXBX0F — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) October 20, 2022

