Ed Miliband just tore Rishi Sunak a new one and it’s a brutal, hugely entertaining watch

Two things stand out about Ed Miliband’s devastating 2-minute takedown of chancellor Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons today.

One was just how eloquent and damning he was about the government’s failure to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis.

But the other was just how much Miliband seemed to be enjoying himself. It’s two minutes very well spent, brutal and hugely entertaining at the same time.

Ed Miliband rips into Rishi Sunak over a windfall tax. 🔥 "The dude from Silicon Valley blames the IT system for the massive cuts to benefits… it's all turned out to be one giant Ponzi scheme" pic.twitter.com/uxcImEwDEc — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 17, 2022

Boom!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Ed Miliband is on fine form. He should have run for PM. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 17, 2022

Miliband on Sunak: “crypto has crashed and so has the chancellor….and how similar they are “came out of nowhere, the value surged, looked like the future but it’s all turned out to be one giant ponzi scheme….” — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 17, 2022

Ed Miliband is on fire, my God I've never seen him so passionate, he's ripping Sunak and his party to shreds, with surgical precision he is putting the blame of the #CostOfLivingCrisis firmly where it belongs… — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) May 17, 2022

Ed Miliband tearing it up in the House. Gettin' 'em good and riled. Lucas piling in too. Sunak looks like he's had enough. — Sir Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) May 17, 2022

Ed Miliband just eviscerated Sunak and the Tories over cost of living, Sunak does not look happy. Always liked Miliband. — Shane, Hebe, Io and Rhea (No DMs) (@ShaneWoodhouse3) May 17, 2022

To conclude …

Looks like Ed Miliband really sassed Rishi Sunak at the despatch box today 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TgIbrrT72Q — Matti Colley #FBPE #GTTO #Rejoin 🇪🇺 💙 💚 🧡 (@matti_colley) May 17, 2022

