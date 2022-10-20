News

This Tory MP’s devastating takedown of Liz Truss is a very British sort of ‘furious’

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

It’s not often a Conservative MP can legitimately claim to speak for the entire nation.

But Charles Walker, the Tory MP for Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, surely comes close here in this devastating take on the state that the government (and his party) finds itself under Liz Truss right now.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but how he says it, a very British sort of ‘furious’.

He gets our vote, although not under the first past the post system, obviously.

And here are just a few of the things peole said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

READ MORE

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s NSFW Steve Baker fail just edged him closer to hero status – 18 favourite responses

Source Twitter @DanJohnsonNews