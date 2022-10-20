This Tory MP’s devastating takedown of Liz Truss is a very British sort of ‘furious’

News

It’s not often a Conservative MP can legitimately claim to speak for the entire nation.

But Charles Walker, the Tory MP for Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, surely comes close here in this devastating take on the state that the government (and his party) finds itself under Liz Truss right now.

And it’s not just what he says – well, it is – but how he says it, a very British sort of ‘furious’.

Conservative MP Charles Walker seems broken by tonight's events – tells @BBCNews he is livid with colleagues pic.twitter.com/H5ns9iWV3T — Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) October 19, 2022

He gets our vote, although not under the first past the post system, obviously.

And here are just a few of the things peole said about it.

What I love about this is that this MP is clearly FURIOUS – but only clearly if you speak ‘British’. To anyone else, he’s rather calm. https://t.co/fkgxvmztAp — Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) October 19, 2022

Fuck me, he’s nailed it. Every word. 👇pic.twitter.com/le0s17383K — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 19, 2022

“I've had enough of talentless people, putting their tick in the right box, not because it's in the national interest but because it's in their own personal interest." pic.twitter.com/MCVJYzOWTB — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) October 19, 2022

Wow. The man looks completely broken.pic.twitter.com/LPmJKaWHvA — Adam Langleben 🇺🇦 (@adamlangleben) October 19, 2022

Best TV political interview I’ve ever watched https://t.co/5zDP4OKNoJ — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 19, 2022

This is an extraordinary video from Charles Walker. “To my colleagues who voted for this… for the ministerial office and the red box – I hope this was worth it” pic.twitter.com/9T58QJ7krC — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) October 19, 2022

“I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace”. I have never seen fury like this from a Conservative MP about their own government. pic.twitter.com/UQeYwPoi1G — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 19, 2022

Charles Walker giving Tory MPs a bad name by telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/nvZWHe6Shf — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 19, 2022

‘Fed up of untalented people putting their interests before the country’ Ooooof

pic.twitter.com/0DKBzhJbt8 — Antonia Jennings (@tweetingantonia) October 19, 2022

What would you pay to hear an American politician be this frank? https://t.co/MiVsmtcgGh — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) October 19, 2022

Always had much more interest in foreign news than British domestic politics – because events abroad seemed so much more dramatic But the unfolding, chaotic implosion of the Conservative Party that’s currently taking place is astounding https://t.co/tT7DF7KmpV — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) October 19, 2022

Source Twitter @DanJohnsonNews