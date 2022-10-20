Politics

43 reactions to Suella Braverman’s dramatic departure – one for every day in office

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2022

After just 43 days in office, the now former-Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has resigned, making hers the shortest tenure in the position in more than 100 years.

Although it was initially unclear whether she had jumped or was pushed, her resignation letter claimed that she had walked on a point of principle after her own procedures fell short of her apparently sky-high standards.

By her own words, she resigned because she had so much integrity that a minor security breach was too far, yet not enough integrity to stop propping up a government whose policies worried her gravely.

from Sure GIFs via Gfycat

One part of her letter was particularly passive-aggressive.

The PM’s response was much less personal.

Grant Shapps, who supported Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, has been brought up from the back benches to fill the vacancy.

Following on so swiftly from the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, Braverman’s departure is a major erosion of Liz Truss’s already feeble hold on her premiership.

