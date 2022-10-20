43 reactions to Suella Braverman’s dramatic departure – one for every day in office

Politics

After just 43 days in office, the now former-Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has resigned, making hers the shortest tenure in the position in more than 100 years.

🚨EXCL: Suella Braverman has departed as home secretary, causing yet more chaos for Liz Truss's government, with Grant Shapps tipped to take over.https://t.co/u2bYYZ465O — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 19, 2022

Although it was initially unclear whether she had jumped or was pushed, her resignation letter claimed that she had walked on a point of principle after her own procedures fell short of her apparently sky-high standards.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

By her own words, she resigned because she had so much integrity that a minor security breach was too far, yet not enough integrity to stop propping up a government whose policies worried her gravely.

One part of her letter was particularly passive-aggressive.

The PM’s response was much less personal.

Grant Shapps, who supported Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, has been brought up from the back benches to fill the vacancy.

what a picture choice pic.twitter.com/8ymrDvo42d — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 19, 2022

Grant Shapps will be taking over from Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Who better to put in charge of national security than a man who ran a get rich quick scheme under a false name while still an MP? — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 19, 2022

Following on so swiftly from the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, Braverman’s departure is a major erosion of Liz Truss’s already feeble hold on her premiership.

1.

Suella really put the "tofu" into the phrase "that's how to fuck everything up" — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 19, 2022

2.

Suella ella ella huh?

Tell me more tell me more

Did she put up a fight?

Tell me more tell me more

Was she just too far right? — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) October 19, 2022

3.

Suella Braverman leaving is this generation's 'Portillo Moment'. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 19, 2022

4.

Amazing that a Home Secretary under Johnson can be found by his own ethics adviser to be a massive bully – and then cost the taxpayer a fortune in compensation – but keep her job. While under Truss, a dodgy email merits the immediate elbow. What an absolute shower. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 19, 2022

5.

Hi all, I can’t comment at this stage about whether I’ll be Home Secretary. Liz is just helping me set up my emails x — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 19, 2022

6.

Legally, Suella Braverman was obliged to resign. She wouldn’t have known that, though, as the law has never been her strong suit. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 19, 2022

7.

Everything is strong and stable https://t.co/lupd9BRNlh — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 19, 2022

8.

I have been asked to be the next Home Secretary. I have said no. It has, however, been an honour not to serve this government. — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 19, 2022

9.

the ultimate indictment of Liz Truss’s premiership is that *Suella Braverman* thinks she could do the job better — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 19, 2022

10.

Suella Braverman: "I fought the Quorn, and the Quorn won". — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 19, 2022

11.

Tofu 1: Braverman 0 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 19, 2022

12.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics” Yup. She should tell the Attorney General who supported law-breaking by political allies and lied about it. https://t.co/zFQ8FvFSxW — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) October 19, 2022

13.

Restart the count. Again. pic.twitter.com/oAwvnRyc9t — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 19, 2022

14.

I’m very sorry to announce that Suella Braverman has been sacked by Jeremy Hunt. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 19, 2022

15.

I’ll say it again – congratulations to Suella Braverman for proving that an Asian female can be as toxic and incompetent as ANYONE. Keep breaking those glass ceilings Suella — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) October 19, 2022

16.

Truss's cabinet is the Sugababes of cabinets. — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 19, 2022

17.

"The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes." hello, fire brigade? There's a massive fucking burn going on right here https://t.co/nVqDCrE34u — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 19, 2022

18.

The moral of the story – don't take on tofu. The curds always get their whey. — David KC (@DavidMuttering) October 19, 2022

19.

Braverman resignation letter is bonkers. Basically: "Dear Liz I'm resigning because I made a massive mistake but you're shit too!" pic.twitter.com/EEKVveR0c3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 19, 2022

20.

really shocked that Suella Braverman has been sacked for breaking the ministerial code I thought the ministerial code had been burnt into the earth's core by Boris Johnson — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 19, 2022

21.

Just for the record, I've been in the same room as Suella Braverman and she is a thundering volcanic halfwit. She shouldn't be left alone near a toaster by herself never mind the home office. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 19, 2022

22.