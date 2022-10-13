Politics

Simply 9 times Krishnan Guru-Murthy made everyone’s day better

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2022

Krishan Guru-Murthy has just gone wildly viral after a Channel 4 News guest’s straight-talking assessment of Jacob Rees-Mogg prompted the mother of all non-apologies at the end of Wednesday night’s bulletin.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the C4 News man in these pages so it got us in the mood for 9 times KGM has made our day better.

1. When he clarified this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg

2. When he introduced Conserative MP Ben Bradley like this

3. When he turned Liz Truss’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ back on the government

4. When he introduced Jacob Rees-Mogg like this

5. When he shut down John Redwood’s Brexit ‘no deal’ claim

6. When he tweeted this, after Martin Bashir’s fall from grace over his Princess Diana Panorama interview

7. This interview with Nadine Dorries

8. When he responded to Boris Johnson like this

9. And finally, this fabulous encounter with Richard Ayoade

