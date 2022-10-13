Simply 9 times Krishnan Guru-Murthy made everyone’s day better

Politics

Krishan Guru-Murthy has just gone wildly viral after a Channel 4 News guest’s straight-talking assessment of Jacob Rees-Mogg prompted the mother of all non-apologies at the end of Wednesday night’s bulletin.

It’s not the first time we’ve featured the C4 News man in these pages so it got us in the mood for 9 times KGM has made our day better.

1. When he clarified this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Incredible scenes on channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this pic.twitter.com/qds3Clep83 — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 12, 2022

2. When he introduced Conserative MP Ben Bradley like this

Got to hand it to @krishgm for this exemplary #c4news intro for thick Tory charlatan Ben Bradley MP. pic.twitter.com/c6xjxxZwTu — Paddy Sisyphus (@PaddySisyphus) March 26, 2019

3. When he turned Liz Truss’s ‘anti-growth coalition’ back on the government

Guru-Murthy: Because of Brexit, British growth is much lower that it would have been, it is you, this government, who are the anti growth coalition. Argar: We need to be focused on delivering growth. pic.twitter.com/OCu9YKXiZX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 5, 2022

4. When he introduced Jacob Rees-Mogg like this

Nice introduction Krishnan Guru-Murthy 👏 Jacob Rees-Mogg flew to Scotland to get the Queen’s approval for unlawfully proroguing Parliament… #eyebrows#C4News pic.twitter.com/XY6NASZU8D — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 1, 2019

5. When he shut down John Redwood’s Brexit ‘no deal’ claim

“That is not true.”@KrishGM challenges Conservative MP John Redwood’s claim that “most of the public” want a no-deal Brexit. #C4News pic.twitter.com/ieqMlHryNz — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 5, 2019

6. When he tweeted this, after Martin Bashir’s fall from grace over his Princess Diana Panorama interview

It’s going to be a lot less fun being mistaken for Martin Bashir now isn’t it. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) May 20, 2021

7. This interview with Nadine Dorries

“The Prime Minister tells the truth.” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries defends Boris Johnson after the publication of the Sue Gray report and following Met police reports that they have 300 images pertaining to Downing Street parties. pic.twitter.com/SX2x6TfF40 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 31, 2022

8. When he responded to Boris Johnson like this

9. And finally, this fabulous encounter with Richard Ayoade

