This expert said Rees-Mogg’s defence of the mini budget was “bollocks” and the internet cheered

Politics

There’s no policy so ridiculous or damaging that the media can’t find a Tory stupid or dishonest enough to defend it.

Speaking of which, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been short-strawing his way from mic to mic, explaining why the policies from the mini budget didn’t really crash the pound and raise the cost of borrowing.

Rees-Mogg claims that the market turbulence of past fortnight has nothing to do with the Govt.

"It's much more to do with interest rates than it is do with a minor part of fiscal policy"

Sets up key #PMQ for @Keir_Starmer: is that now the Govt position? Or just Rees-Mogg opinion? — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 12, 2022

His cherry-picking of IMF comments earned him a stern rebuke from Radio 4’s Mishal Husain, but she wasn’t the only one not buying the line.

And in an absolute ocean of nonsense, dishonesty & weapons grade incompetence, Jacob Rees-Mogg's claim that reaction to the mini-budget has nothing to do with the mini-budget is bobbing about like a top-hatted turd. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2022

Watching Jacob Rees-Mogg this morning made me reflect on the main thing a private education taught me: Having a cut-glass accent doesn’t stop you being an absolute blustering fucking idiot. In fact, it rather increases the odds. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 12, 2022

There's no situation or policy that Jacob Rees-Mogg can't make worse by defending it in public — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 12, 2022

The US Editor of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett, spoke to Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News, and he asked for her take on Rees-Mogg’s claims. Her answer was worth its weight in something not as devalued as sterling.

Do yourself a favour and listen to the clarification at the end.

Twitter loved her frank assessment.

1.

Incredible scenes on channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this pic.twitter.com/qds3Clep83 — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 12, 2022

2.

3.

The @FT’s editor at large for the USA @gilliantett just told @krishgm that the government’s line that the mini-budget isn’t the cause of the utter chaos in the financial markets is, “to use a non technical term, pretty much bollocks”. This is the sort of clarity I’m after. 👏 — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

4.

I love the roll of her eyes when JRM is first mentioned https://t.co/H8PlzvQ9aD — nick revell (@TheNickRevell) October 12, 2022

5.

Gillian Tett is normally on the money pic.twitter.com/mbVuCKkVkd — John Finn / Seán Óg Fionn (@SeanFionn) October 12, 2022

6.

Straight talking is something we do at @FinancialTimes Here @gilliantett says it plainly that minister blaming the Bank of England for sparking the UK-specific financial crisis is "bollocks" Could not have put it better https://t.co/kpfP3XVjPv — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) October 12, 2022

7.

This was a truly glorious moment of TV. https://t.co/nZfDQjLO9Y — Dr Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) October 12, 2022

8.

9.

This is the sort of language we need more of on TV news. https://t.co/OOBFAuuEWs — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 12, 2022

10.

The comic timing at the end is exquisite. https://t.co/7nefhq8ZLJ — Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 12, 2022

11.

Hats off to @gilliantett for making it quite clear that the government has caused the financial chaos at the moment #C4news pic.twitter.com/KUvMosZZ6R — Adrian Warner (@adrian_warner) October 12, 2022

12.

Gillian Tett rocks very hard, as indeed she always has https://t.co/5NQBeQdg5P — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 12, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

If you can’t call stuff Mogg says bollocks, that’s political correctness gone mad! @Channel4News @gilliantett — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) October 12, 2022

READ MORE

Ed Miliband tearing Jacob Rees-Mogg a new one over fracking is a fabulous watch

Source @ImIncorrigible Image Screengrab