Politics

This expert said Rees-Mogg’s defence of the mini budget was “bollocks” and the internet cheered

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2022

There’s no policy so ridiculous or damaging that the media can’t find a Tory stupid or dishonest enough to defend it.

Speaking of which, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been short-strawing his way from mic to mic, explaining why the policies from the mini budget didn’t really crash the pound and raise the cost of borrowing.

His cherry-picking of IMF comments earned him a stern rebuke from Radio 4’s Mishal Husain, but she wasn’t the only one not buying the line.

The US Editor of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett, spoke to Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News, and he asked for her take on Rees-Mogg’s claims. Her answer was worth its weight in something not as devalued as sterling.

Do yourself a favour and listen to the clarification at the end.

Twitter loved her frank assessment.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source @ImIncorrigible Image Screengrab