This expert said Rees-Mogg’s defence of the mini budget was “bollocks” and the internet cheered
There’s no policy so ridiculous or damaging that the media can’t find a Tory stupid or dishonest enough to defend it.
Speaking of which, Jacob Rees-Mogg has been short-strawing his way from mic to mic, explaining why the policies from the mini budget didn’t really crash the pound and raise the cost of borrowing.
Rees-Mogg claims that the market turbulence of past fortnight has nothing to do with the Govt.
"It's much more to do with interest rates than it is do with a minor part of fiscal policy"
Sets up key #PMQ for @Keir_Starmer: is that now the Govt position? Or just Rees-Mogg opinion?
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 12, 2022
His cherry-picking of IMF comments earned him a stern rebuke from Radio 4’s Mishal Husain, but she wasn’t the only one not buying the line.
And in an absolute ocean of nonsense, dishonesty & weapons grade incompetence, Jacob Rees-Mogg's claim that reaction to the mini-budget has nothing to do with the mini-budget is bobbing about like a top-hatted turd.
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2022
Watching Jacob Rees-Mogg this morning made me reflect on the main thing a private education taught me: Having a cut-glass accent doesn’t stop you being an absolute blustering fucking idiot. In fact, it rather increases the odds.
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 12, 2022
There's no situation or policy that Jacob Rees-Mogg can't make worse by defending it in public
— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 12, 2022
The US Editor of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett, spoke to Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News, and he asked for her take on Rees-Mogg’s claims. Her answer was worth its weight in something not as devalued as sterling.
Do yourself a favour and listen to the clarification at the end.
Never mind the bullocks, this is Channel 4 News…#C4News @gilliantett @krishgm pic.twitter.com/cYFf3lL8kV
— Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) October 12, 2022
Twitter loved her frank assessment.
1.
Incredible scenes on channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this pic.twitter.com/qds3Clep83
— Alan White (@aljwhite) October 12, 2022
2.
Top political analysis 😜 #C4News pic.twitter.com/7LYA0u8NSn
— Mr B 🙋♂️ (@MrB_online) October 12, 2022
3.
The @FT’s editor at large for the USA @gilliantett just told @krishgm that the government’s line that the mini-budget isn’t the cause of the utter chaos in the financial markets is, “to use a non technical term, pretty much bollocks”.
This is the sort of clarity I’m after. 👏
— Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022
4.
I love the roll of her eyes when JRM is first mentioned https://t.co/H8PlzvQ9aD
— nick revell (@TheNickRevell) October 12, 2022
5.
Gillian Tett is normally on the money pic.twitter.com/mbVuCKkVkd
— John Finn / Seán Óg Fionn (@SeanFionn) October 12, 2022
6.
Straight talking is something we do at @FinancialTimes
Here @gilliantett says it plainly that minister blaming the Bank of England for sparking the UK-specific financial crisis is "bollocks"
Could not have put it better https://t.co/kpfP3XVjPv
— Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) October 12, 2022
7.
This was a truly glorious moment of TV. https://t.co/nZfDQjLO9Y
— Dr Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) October 12, 2022
8.
😂😂😂😂 (end bit indeed) https://t.co/6enYS90MDN
— Simon Schama (@simon_schama) October 12, 2022
9.
This is the sort of language we need more of on TV news. https://t.co/OOBFAuuEWs
— Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 12, 2022
10.
The comic timing at the end is exquisite. https://t.co/7nefhq8ZLJ
— Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 12, 2022
11.
Hats off to @gilliantett for making it quite clear that the government has caused the financial chaos at the moment #C4news pic.twitter.com/KUvMosZZ6R
— Adrian Warner (@adrian_warner) October 12, 2022
12.
Gillian Tett rocks very hard, as indeed she always has https://t.co/5NQBeQdg5P
— Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 12, 2022
We’ll just leave this here.
If you can’t call stuff Mogg says bollocks, that’s political correctness gone mad! @Channel4News @gilliantett
— Malcolm V Tucker 🏴☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) October 12, 2022
Image Screengrab