Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s clarification of this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg was A++

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2022

It’s a sign of how good Krishnan Guru-Murthy is at holding power to account that we’ve really not been missing his former Channel 4 News colleague, Jon Snow.

And this moment from last night’s bulletin was classic KGM.

It came when Financial Times journalist Gillian Tett was asked about business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg’s take on the economic woes that have consumed Liz Truss’s premiership.

And it’s not about what Tett said – well, it is – but it’s mostly about the Guru-Murthy clarification that came later. Watch to the end!

Bravo.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral on Twitter.

Here’s the moment again, with subtitles.

And the clarification!

Careful Krishnan, they’ll be dusting off those privatisation plans next.

To conclude …

In one word.

