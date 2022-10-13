Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s clarification of this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg was A++

News

It’s a sign of how good Krishnan Guru-Murthy is at holding power to account that we’ve really not been missing his former Channel 4 News colleague, Jon Snow.

And this moment from last night’s bulletin was classic KGM.

It came when Financial Times journalist Gillian Tett was asked about business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg’s take on the economic woes that have consumed Liz Truss’s premiership.

And it’s not about what Tett said – well, it is – but it’s mostly about the Guru-Murthy clarification that came later. Watch to the end!

Incredible scenes on channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this pic.twitter.com/qds3Clep83 — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 12, 2022

Bravo.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral on Twitter.

Brilliant!

Last 5 seconds totally threw me.

Bullocks!! — Tom Houston (@The_Hoost) October 12, 2022

The comic timing at the end is exquisite. https://t.co/7nefhq8ZLJ — Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 12, 2022

Tett offensive. — James Collier (@JCofBournemouth) October 12, 2022

Channel 4 news is literally the best UK news programme. Honestly. — Paddy (@Paddy_909) October 12, 2022

Here’s the moment again, with subtitles.

Here was the moment @krishgm was referring to… an interview with @gilliantett pic.twitter.com/dZtYPthhgr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 12, 2022

And the clarification!

Hell of a clarification at the end of Channel 4 News tonight. pic.twitter.com/57j2nxCiSd — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 12, 2022

Careful Krishnan, they’ll be dusting off those privatisation plans next.

To conclude …

KGM is a treasure — Pete Lamb 🍁 (@petelamb_) October 12, 2022

In one word.

READ MORE

This expert said Rees-Mogg’s defence of the mini budget was “bollocks” and the internet cheered

Source Twitter @aljwhite @scottygb @ImIncorrigible