Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s clarification of this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg was A++
It’s a sign of how good Krishnan Guru-Murthy is at holding power to account that we’ve really not been missing his former Channel 4 News colleague, Jon Snow.
And this moment from last night’s bulletin was classic KGM.
It came when Financial Times journalist Gillian Tett was asked about business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg’s take on the economic woes that have consumed Liz Truss’s premiership.
And it’s not about what Tett said – well, it is – but it’s mostly about the Guru-Murthy clarification that came later. Watch to the end!
Incredible scenes on channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this pic.twitter.com/qds3Clep83
— Alan White (@aljwhite) October 12, 2022
Bravo.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral on Twitter.
Brilliant!
Last 5 seconds totally threw me.
Bullocks!!
— Tom Houston (@The_Hoost) October 12, 2022
The comic timing at the end is exquisite. https://t.co/7nefhq8ZLJ
— Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 12, 2022
Tett offensive.
— James Collier (@JCofBournemouth) October 12, 2022
We’re so damn British. https://t.co/9xt4o4Bnla
— Gemma Hurley (@gemgemhurley) October 12, 2022
Channel 4 news is literally the best UK news programme. Honestly.
— Paddy (@Paddy_909) October 12, 2022
Here’s the moment again, with subtitles.
Here was the moment @krishgm was referring to… an interview with @gilliantett pic.twitter.com/dZtYPthhgr
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 12, 2022
And the clarification!
Hell of a clarification at the end of Channel 4 News tonight. pic.twitter.com/57j2nxCiSd
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 12, 2022
Careful Krishnan, they’ll be dusting off those privatisation plans next.
To conclude …
KGM is a treasure
— Pete Lamb 🍁 (@petelamb_) October 12, 2022
In one word.
Gold 💫 https://t.co/cG2TXacoAO
— Daniel Mays 🇺🇦💙 (@DanielMays9) October 13, 2022
