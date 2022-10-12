Mishal Husain brutally owning Jacob Rees-Mogg over the economy is a fabulous listen

News

The fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic ‘mini budget’ shows no sign of slowing down, with the International Monetary Fund warning that only Slovakia out of all the Eurozone countries will see prices rising higher than in the UK.

It didn’t stop Jacob Rees-Mogg selectively highlighting just one aspect of the IMF report to suggest things weren’t as bad as all that, but presenter Mishal Husain wasn’t letting that lie, and it’s a simply fabulous listen.

More of this sort of thing, please!

Good to hear his lies being questioned. — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) October 12, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg trying to mansplain his way through this interview with the great Mishal Husain is absolutely toe-curling. — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 12, 2022

Mogg effectively thanking the judge for saying he has dressed smart as he sends him down for arson — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) October 12, 2022

The frustration in Mishal Husain's voice when speaking to the odious Rees-Mogg is palpable. I don't know how she's holding it together so well. #BBCR4today — Rachael Newberry 💙 💛 (@newberryfruits1) October 12, 2022

See what happens when journalists hold him to account…. he folds — Kevin (@kevgochat) October 12, 2022

If I was Mishal Hussein, I would have punched Rees-Mogg by now. #BBCR4Today — GF Furness (@GFFurness) October 12, 2022

Rees-Mogg later suggested Hussain was being less than impartial with her questions, and while it’s no surprise to see a government taking aim at the BBC in times of trouble, it’s still a particularly grim look.

Jacob Rees-Mogg on @BBCr4today “You suggest something is causal which is a speculation. What has caused the effect in pension funds…is not necessarily the mini Budget” “I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC requirement for impartiality.” — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 12, 2022

We’re with @mrjamesob.

There was always going to come a point where bleating inanely about 'BBC impartiality', 'Remainers' or 'metropolitan elites' would cease to camouflage the intellectual vacuum at the core of the con. Conmen like Rees-Mogg & co were, of course, too stupid to understand even that. https://t.co/NbihUZx44F — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2022

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK