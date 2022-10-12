News

Mishal Husain brutally owning Jacob Rees-Mogg over the economy is a fabulous listen

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2022

The fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic ‘mini budget’ shows no sign of slowing down, with the International Monetary Fund warning that only Slovakia out of all the Eurozone countries will see prices rising higher than in the UK.

It didn’t stop Jacob Rees-Mogg selectively highlighting just one aspect of the IMF report to suggest things weren’t as bad as all that, but presenter Mishal Husain wasn’t letting that lie, and it’s a simply fabulous listen.

More of this sort of thing, please!

Rees-Mogg later suggested Hussain was being less than impartial with her questions, and while it’s no surprise to see a government taking aim at the BBC in times of trouble, it’s still a particularly grim look.

We’re with @mrjamesob.

