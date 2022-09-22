News

Ed Miliband tearing Jacob Rees-Mogg a new one over fracking is a fabulous watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 22nd, 2022

Newly-appointed business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has lifted the ban on fracking in the UK despite no scientific evidence suggesting it is any safer than we previously thought it was.

Rees-Mogg claimed current limits on seismic activity were ‘too low’ and said tremors in Britain’s countryside should be tolerated in the ‘national interest’.

And it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down well with everyone. And surely no-one put it better than Labour’s Ed Miliband, shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, whose Commons response was simply blistering.

Boom.

And the Conservative back benches – in this case, Tory MP Mark Menzies – were pretty damning too.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the former Labour leader.

