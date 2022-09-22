Ed Miliband tearing Jacob Rees-Mogg a new one over fracking is a fabulous watch

News

Newly-appointed business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has lifted the ban on fracking in the UK despite no scientific evidence suggesting it is any safer than we previously thought it was.

Rees-Mogg claimed current limits on seismic activity were ‘too low’ and said tremors in Britain’s countryside should be tolerated in the ‘national interest’.

"The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level… but I can’t confirm a new level because that’s being looked at" Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg confirms to #Newsnight that the government will review permitted levels of seismic activity at fracking sites. pic.twitter.com/SiYhohCMHQ — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 21, 2022

And it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down well with everyone. And surely no-one put it better than Labour’s Ed Miliband, shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero, whose Commons response was simply blistering.

Ed Miliband rips into Jacob Rees-Mogg over the lifting of the fracking ban. “We will hang this broken manifesto promise around the Tory Party’s neck…. between now & the next general election” pic.twitter.com/GNY2H3S1KE — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 22, 2022

Boom.

And the Conservative back benches – in this case, Tory MP Mark Menzies – were pretty damning too.

“There’s nothing Luddite about the people of Lancashire or Fylde.” Tory MP Mark Menzies had a heated exchange with Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg over the lack of advance information about the lifting of the fracking moratorium pic.twitter.com/VSJsjETLRP — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) September 22, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the former Labour leader.

Ed Miliband rips into Jacob Rees-Mogg over the lifting of the fracking ban. "We will hang this broken manifesto promise around the Tory Party's neck…. between now & the next general election" Sheer brilliance #SayNoToFracking — Alison Carrick 🕷 😷💙 🇺🇦 FBPE #JohnsonOut (@AlisonCarrick1) September 22, 2022

Ed Miliband exposing Rees Mogg for the intellectual pigmy that he really is. Just a dishonest posh voice with no understanding of his brief. https://t.co/S7mQ8DhPB1 — Sir Len Hampson (@len_hampson) September 22, 2022

I like this unleashed Ed Miliband. He absolutely nails the hapless Rees-Mogg and this wretched government. — Joseph Strummered (@JStrummered) September 22, 2022

Mogg rifling through his papers and can’t raise his head. Milliband has had a rebrand. Well done — Andy OBrien (@AndyPOBrien) September 22, 2022

He’s very good. If only he could eat a sandwich in the correct manner. — LawrieBhoyIndyRef2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Lorbobo1) September 22, 2022

I’m thinking Rees Mogg’s only way out of this is to stand up and start blathering on in Latin — Andy Makin (@andyindk) September 22, 2022

READ MORE

Donald Trump says he could declassify documents just by thinking it – 17 telepathic takedowns

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK