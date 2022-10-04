Nadine Dorries told Liz Truss to call an election and Sooz Kempner’s take was simply perfect

Politics

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – or ‘recovering secretary of state’ as she styles herself on Twitter – has called on Liz Truss to call a general election.

Dorries, back on Twitter after deleting her account just last month (Tory in U-turn shock), backed Truss in the Tory leadership contest but has already seen enough after just a few weeks of her premiership.

Nothing to do with the Budget calamity, it should be said, but because Truss appears not to be pursuing Dorries’ pet projects such as privatising Channel 4.

Widespread dismay at the fact that 3 years of work has effectively been put on hold. No one asked for this.

C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence feee review – all signed off by cabinet all ready to go, all stopped. If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country. https://t.co/xKtcnZyVYi — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 3, 2022

And while it prompted lots of responses like this …

No one asked for those things in 2019 either — Unwashed Mass (@onmilquetoast) October 3, 2022

… surely the best response went to comedian Sooz Kempner, whose takes on Dorries always win our vote.

Nadine Dorries calls for a General Election. pic.twitter.com/lvJZXnQ66S — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 3, 2022

Brilliantly done.

Insider info. May even be Nadine Dorries pretending to be Sooz pretending to be Nadine Dorries. — Harry (@flipdrivel) October 3, 2022

“Gone in dry…” Laughed out loud at work. Got funny looks. — Iain Cyto 🔬🇸🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@IainCyto) October 3, 2022

The best thing to come out of Dorries return to Twitter. Brilliant as always. Where can I get the audio book??? https://t.co/vNNRxGatyC — wanderalone 🇺🇦 (@Narkyoldbird) October 3, 2022

It's the "read by Bobby George" that finally cracked me up. — Peter Edwards (@oldfirehazard) October 3, 2022

Sooz Kempner is sooo good as Nadine D. 😍😍👏👏 Makes me laugh every time 🤣#tuesdayvibe #TuesdayMotivaton https://t.co/fDoCVJIjcu — mg (@polskipoeta) October 4, 2022

And in the unlikely event you missed it, here was Sooz’s take on Liz Truss and those disastrous BBC local radio interviews last week.

Exclusive footage of Liz Truss appearing on BBC local radio this morning. pic.twitter.com/cHnruWhcJu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 29, 2022

