Politics

Nadine Dorries told Liz Truss to call an election and Sooz Kempner’s take was simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2022

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – or ‘recovering secretary of state’ as she styles herself on Twitter – has called on Liz Truss to call a general election.

Dorries, back on Twitter after deleting her account just last month (Tory in U-turn shock), backed Truss in the Tory leadership contest but has already seen enough after just a few weeks of her premiership.

Nothing to do with the Budget calamity, it should be said, but because Truss appears not to be pursuing Dorries’ pet projects such as privatising Channel 4.

And while it prompted lots of responses like this …

… surely the best response went to comedian Sooz Kempner, whose takes on Dorries always win our vote.

Brilliantly done.

And in the unlikely event you missed it, here was Sooz’s take on Liz Truss and those disastrous BBC local radio interviews last week.

Follow @SoozUK on Twitter here!

And if you want to go one better, see here live here.

READ MORE

Liz Truss’s comedy pause went wildly viral – 17 responses worth shouting about

Source Twitter @SoozUK