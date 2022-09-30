Sooz Kempner’s take on Liz Truss’s local radio calamity is just fabulous
Final word – well, possibly – on Liz Truss’s calamitous round of local radio interviews goes to comedian Sooz Kempner, who shared a behind the scenes glimpse into exactly what was going on.
Exclusive footage of Liz Truss appearing on BBC local radio this morning. pic.twitter.com/cHnruWhcJu
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 29, 2022
Wins our vote.
I was brilliant today, wasn’t I?
— Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 29, 2022
When are you going to post your parody version though, Sooz?
— Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) September 29, 2022
Loved it, brilliant, just robotic enough! 👏👏👏
— Freddy C. 🌻🌈 🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹🇬🇧🇩🇰🇫🇷 (@FreddySky) September 29, 2022
It’s actually got to the point where I can’t tell the difference between what she actually said and your parody of her… (love this)
— Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) September 29, 2022
And just in case you were interested …
The original. https://t.co/xliw0RZoGb
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 29, 2022
To conclude …
YES YES YES @SoozUK you've got it spot on !!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/ilHluUJHTO
— Tom 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@tomc_98) September 29, 2022
Follow Sooz Kempner – @SoozUK – on Twitter here!
