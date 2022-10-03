Liz Truss’s comedy pause went wildly viral – 17 responses worth shouting about

Pics

Back when Liz Truss said she absolutely, definitely, 100% stuck with the Budget proposal to abolish the 45p income tax rate (plot twist – she didn’t) she appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show.

The BBC’s former political editor, naturally enough, asked Truss how many people had voted for her proposals.

And if you only watched six seconds of their exchange on Sunday morning, we hope it was these six seconds.

If ever a silence was epic, that was surely it. And these 17 responses are definitely worth shouting about.

1.

𝑶𝒉 𝒈𝒐𝒅, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆. 𝑺𝒂𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑺𝒂𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒌. “What do you mean by that?” 𝑵𝑶 𝑵𝑶𝑻 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻pic.twitter.com/B5dC66RE1y — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 2, 2022

2.

3.

Captured. A moment of supreme but clueless arrogance. Truss assumes legitimacy based on a general election she didn’t win and a mandate she is now shredding. And how dare she be questioned on that. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 2, 2022

4.

That pause though. As she tries to calculate her next sh!t best answer. To then realise she has no answer. — Left Hook (@leftstance) October 2, 2022

5.

6.

I really feel like I've mastered the art of dramatic pauses when I don't have a fucking clue what to say!pic.twitter.com/zsdKj53z0U — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) October 2, 2022

7.

“it’s not about the notes I play…it’s about the space BETWEEN the notes…” https://t.co/PA0zwTccNN — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) October 2, 2022

8.

Convinced that the inside of Truss’s head contains nothing but the Windows loading circle of death pic.twitter.com/Z6RWvYyJfx — Gwdihŵŵŵ 👻🎃🦉 (@youwouldknow) October 2, 2022

9.