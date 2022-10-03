A Tory MP said it wasn’t a U-turn it was a ‘change of direction’ and got entirely the responses he deserved

Pics

As no-one anywhere needs telling by now, Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have humiliatingly ditched their hugely controversial (and expensive) policy of axing the 45p income tax band for high earners.

All this despite saying they definitely, absolutely, 100% stood by it just 24 hours earlier.

Kwarteng said his policy had become a ‘distraction’ from all his other world-beating policies, and told Twitter ‘We get it, and we have listened’.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson came up with a novel twist, proclaiming that it wasn’t a U-turn at all, it was just a ‘change of direction’. And he almost managed to do it while keeping a straight face.

It’s not a U Turn says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson – on the ditching of the 45p tax rate @ITVCentral pic.twitter.com/v8CctJoFRs — Alison Mackenzie (@Alison1mackITV) October 3, 2022

He got entirely the responses he was surely asking for.

1.

"It's not a U turn, it's a change of direction." Lee Anderson MP has just earned himself a place in the political pantheon of stupid https://t.co/aWT70JBpVZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 3, 2022

2.

Lee is box office. We need him in the cabinet now. https://t.co/9qgGrgN9nC — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 3, 2022

3.

“It’s not diarrhoea it’s a trouser related gastric incident” — Daviemoo #WeDeserveBetter (@Daviemoo) October 3, 2022

4.

Lee Anderson: “It’s not a U-turn, it’s a change of direction”.

In much the same way that Lee is not a complete idiot, he’s a total moron.pic.twitter.com/52AqO7TBjf — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 3, 2022

5.

War is peace! Freedom is slavery! Ignorance is strength! Do-gooders run food banks! – #30pLee People are turning to George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 for what it says about truth, flagrant lies, & the nature of exerting power by distorting reality…https://t.co/e1QLhQzVv3 https://t.co/9QFHxdoZYr — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 3, 2022

6.

He’s right. It is a change of direction. Having travelled in one direction they are turning around and are now travelling back in the opposite direction. If only there was a handy letter of the alphabet to describe this manoeuvre…… — AJP (@UniversalEvent) October 3, 2022

7.

I’m going to miss these comedians after the next election. — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) October 3, 2022

8.

9.

‘A temporary 180 degree course correction’. 😂😂 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 3, 2022

