A Tory MP said it wasn’t a U-turn it was a ‘change of direction’ and got entirely the responses he deserved

Poke Staff. Updated October 3rd, 2022

As no-one anywhere needs telling by now, Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have humiliatingly ditched their hugely controversial (and expensive) policy of axing the 45p income tax band for high earners.

All this despite saying they definitely, absolutely, 100% stood by it just 24 hours earlier.

Kwarteng said his policy had become a ‘distraction’ from all his other world-beating policies, and told Twitter ‘We get it, and we have listened’.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson came up with a novel twist, proclaiming that it wasn’t a U-turn at all, it was just a ‘change of direction’. And he almost managed to do it while keeping a straight face.

He got entirely the responses he was surely asking for.

Source Twitter @Alison1mackITV