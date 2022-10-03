News

27 favourite things people said about Truss and Kwarteng’s humiliating 45p income tax reverse ferret

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng’s abolition of the 45p tax rate was the most controversial aspect of his particularly controversial budget.

But despite wiping $500bn off UK markets and forcing an historic intervention by the Bank of England, Liz Truss and her chancellor spent the last 9 days telling everyone there was no going back on any of it.

And yet today, just as the Tory party conference gets into full swing in Birmingham, they performed the most humiliating reverse ferret.

Probably not because it’s the right thing to do, obviously, but because so many Tory MPs were likely to vote against it and bring down the government.

And here’s exactly what people made of that, our 27 favourite responses so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2