Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘we get it’ and these 17 responses really did give it to him in no uncertain terms

News

As you will no doubt have seen by now, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has today been frantically trying to explain his humiliating U-turn over his proposal to ditch the 45p income tax band for higher earners.

The chancellor said it was a ‘distraction’ from all his other brilliant proposals which will presumably remain brilliant until he U-turns on them as well.

Jon Kay – Your policy on the top rate of tax has gone? Kwasi Kwarteng – Absolutely…. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/uEN6DFGo0m — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 3, 2022

Over on Twitter – obviously – he explained: ‘We get it, and we have listened.’

We get it, and we have listened. pic.twitter.com/lOfwHTUo76 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 3, 2022

Liz Truss shared it too.

We get it and we have listened. The abolition of the 45pc rate had become a distraction from our mission to get Britain moving. Our focus now is on building a high growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages, and creates opportunities across the country. https://t.co/ee4ZFc7Aes — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 3, 2022

And these responses really did give it to them in no uncertain terms.

1.

I’m just screaming at “we get it, and we have listened” as if it’s a clothing brand apologising for cultural appropriation 😭 https://t.co/WxWGmOLXja — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 3, 2022

2.

And so we must again state the ineluctable fact that a man may put his pants in the wash but he cannot unshit himself. https://t.co/ueLQWDvxRQ — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 3, 2022

3.

If you got it, you wouldn’t have done it in the first place, arsehole! https://t.co/p5D3MW93nS — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 3, 2022

4.

This is the right plan. We are 100 percent committed to this plan. I don’t care how unpopular it is. If you vote against it you will lose the whip. This lady is not for turning. Also, we’re not doing it. https://t.co/TEdZ6y4Iqt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 3, 2022

5.

We get it, and we have listened. We will no longer be hosting Human Jenga parties in the nursing home car park. It was the right policy at the wrong time. Apologies to all those injured, now let’s get back to work. — Bob Servant (@bobservant) October 3, 2022

6.

£65 billion gone and this man says “we get it, we have listened” 😭😭😭 — Zuva Seven (@ZuvaSeven) October 3, 2022

7.

‘We get it, we have listened’ sounds like the kind of thing Starbucks would say after everyone noticed their croissants had got smaller. https://t.co/RmBJX5K5U9 — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) October 3, 2022

8.