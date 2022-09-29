Liz Truss being schooled over fracking on local radio is a joyfully excruciating listen

News

You’ll probably know by now that prime minister Liz Truss has emerged from the Downing Street bunker to talk to various BBC local radio stations today.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite as well as she might have hoped. It was bad – very bad – on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Bristol.

But wait until you hear what she had to say when she was asked about fracking on BBC Radio Lancashire. It’s two minutes very well spent.

Liz Truss crumbles under questioning from @GrahamLiver on @BBCLancashire about local consent for fracking. pic.twitter.com/nDp2t5815P — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

1.

This. Is. Excruciating.

I think a case of a prime minister being hydraulically fractured…… https://t.co/O4H25UTdtj — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 29, 2022

2.

Not sure I have ever heard a less able interview by a prime minister. Normally the process selects for some basic level of fluency under pressure. https://t.co/F8tHsxIIZN — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) September 29, 2022

3.

Jesus Christ – I’m not a violent man but…we need a fucking revolution and these thundercunts need to be thrown into the sea..: https://t.co/9WZ7gEpOGK — Dom Joly (@domjoly) September 29, 2022

4.

Superb work from Graham. Despite the government putting so much pressure on the BBC their local services are decimated, we still have amazing journalism like this daily. Truss sounds like a teenager who has won a competition to be PM, who is now realising how out of depth she is. https://t.co/cgEphVSuP0 — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) September 29, 2022

5.

This isn't someone capable of being the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/2Nda1HHKSi — John Harris (@johnharris1969) September 29, 2022

6.

Oh my sweet Christ. Someone presumably set up a load of local radio interviews for Truss because they thought she’d get an easy ride. Nope. https://t.co/61TRkon3we — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) September 29, 2022

7.

Might as well elect a literal deer in headlights as the next PM. https://t.co/Xf0TEsSWPy — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) September 29, 2022

8.

When your media trainer tells you not to accept the premise of the question, they don’t mean you should say ‘I don’t accept the premise of your question’ https://t.co/rUJz3DQ8J0 — James Morris (@jamesdmorris) September 29, 2022

9.

I've actually got toothache from listening to this. https://t.co/01YBOnhwRm — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) September 29, 2022

10.

A Government with no interest, respect or care for our country, exposed in just two minutes on @BBCLancashire https://t.co/U8VYVFQOhr — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) September 29, 2022

11.

Mary Elizabeth Liz Truss being utterly destroyed on the question of fracking in Lancashire. No wonder she went into hiding. Astonishingly bad interview. pic.twitter.com/kmaJvx67iT — Dr Robert Bohan Artist (@RobertBohan) September 29, 2022

12.

Direct, informed, civil, penetrating questions to the most powerful in the land is vanishingly rare in the sweep of history. And all too rare in today's world. It is something to be treasured. https://t.co/khVnhWDvzt — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) September 29, 2022

13.

Last word to Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver …

Thank you for the nice comments today ❤️@BBCLancashire is there every single day celebrating our brilliant county. I hope my new followers enjoy regular updates on Toby 🐕 pic.twitter.com/4EmE3ij3Mk — Graham Liver (@GrahamLiver) September 29, 2022

