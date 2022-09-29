News

Liz Truss being schooled over fracking on local radio is a joyfully excruciating listen

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

You’ll probably know by now that prime minister Liz Truss has emerged from the Downing Street bunker to talk to various BBC local radio stations today.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go quite as well as she might have hoped. It was bad – very bad – on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC Radio Bristol.

But wait until you hear what she had to say when she was asked about fracking on BBC Radio Lancashire. It’s two minutes very well spent.

Ooof.

Last word to Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver …

Source Twitter @dinosofos