News

Liz Truss getting brutally owned by Radio Stoke over mortgages is an incredible listen

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

After being criticised for going missing in action in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic budget, Liz Truss emerged from her Downing Street bunker to take part in a round of BBC local radio interviews.

Very possibly she thought she was taking the easy option rather than, say, going on Radio 4’s Today. But she’d have been wrong, very wrong.

And while there was no end of must-listen clips featuring the flailing PM, this might be the winner, breakfast presenter John Acres on BBC Radio Stoke.

Simply incredible.

And here’s just a flavour of the huge reaction the exchange generated.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source Twitter @dinososfos Images screengrabs