Liz Truss getting brutally owned by Radio Stoke over mortgages is an incredible listen

After being criticised for going missing in action in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic budget, Liz Truss emerged from her Downing Street bunker to take part in a round of BBC local radio interviews.

Very possibly she thought she was taking the easy option rather than, say, going on Radio 4’s Today. But she’d have been wrong, very wrong.

And while there was no end of must-listen clips featuring the flailing PM, this might be the winner, breakfast presenter John Acres on BBC Radio Stoke.

Sweet lord. The PM is literally lost for words on BBC Stoke when questioned about mortgages. pic.twitter.com/BGCv0RfMBR — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 29, 2022

Simply incredible.

And here’s just a flavour of the huge reaction the exchange generated.

1.

Truss at a complete loss for words. Painful. https://t.co/d5dV3praYP — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 29, 2022

2.

That sentence “We are going to pay more in mortgage increases because of what you have done than we would have paid in energy costs”…is just perfect. — Merrion-Duncan Jones (@Merrion) September 29, 2022

3.

The pauses from Truss are beyond excruciating. She just cannot cope, we are being financially crippled by a complete fucking moron.pic.twitter.com/H0HXzq6vxv — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 29, 2022

4.

There’s a spade in the boot. Finish her off and move her out of the road. It’s the kindest thing to do. https://t.co/vFWlUSYqvw — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) September 29, 2022

5.

It’s like watching my dog try to understand what happened when he knocked a plate off the table and smashed it. He knows he made a bad thing happen but has no clue what to do next and hopes if he just keeps really still and quiet, it will all go away. This is Truss. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) September 29, 2022

6.

She is absolutely clueless. It's embarrassing; surely she must have rehearsed these questions after a week in hiding? https://t.co/LnKemJR6Ca — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 29, 2022

7.

I don't know about you, but I think this interview went really well 🤦‍♀️pic.twitter.com/e2Sif5DvSe — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) September 29, 2022

8.

9.

On school run this morning so many mums & dads raising with me fears about mortgage fears. And this is the hopeless response from Liz Truss. https://t.co/Mxeux1Alyi — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) September 29, 2022

10.

11.

12.

I'm calling it now. Liz Truss is a revolutionary socialist on a undercover mission to destroy the Conservative Party.pic.twitter.com/gskPVvUV2s — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 29, 2022

13.

It's horrifying, but this person has control over one of the largest economies in the world and access to nuclear weapons, and it's impossible to listen to this and conclude anything other than Liz Truss is a bit dim – she is floundering in the face of basic expected questions. https://t.co/g8w2Yxeh6E — Many A True Nerd (@ManyATrueNerd) September 29, 2022

Source Twitter @dinososfos Images screengrabs