Radio Bristol wasn’t taking Liz Truss’s scripted nonsense for an answer and it’s magnficent

There’s no shortage of extraordinary moments from Liz Truss’s ill-fated BBC local radio round of interviews today, and this one is right up there.

It’s a minute and a bit of BBC Radio Bristol’s James Hanson’s interview with the PM in which he wasn’t taking any of her scripted nonsense for an answer. And it’s fabulous.

OH MY DAYS James Hanson, BBC Bristol, calls out Liz Truss’s scripted answers, refuses to accept this is all down to Putin, & asks if the Bank of England had to intervene because of him pic.twitter.com/bEszmstPwx — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022

It went viral after it was shared by TV critic and broadcaster Toby Earle, and his intro was pretty good too.

James Hanson, BBC Bristol, with a cracking intro: ‘It’s hard to know what’s fallen more since you entered Downing Street, the value of the pound of Tory poll ratings’ pic.twitter.com/8UT0vAl3Hu — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 29, 2022

Plus there was also this eye-opening moment, from the same interview.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

"So the Bank of England's intervention yesterday was the fault of Vladimir Putin was it?" Bravo BBC Radio Bristol https://t.co/4l8FH9ZCN5 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 29, 2022

Amazing work @jhansonradio – more of this, please. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 29, 2022

Wow. Each one of these aching pauses from Liz Truss makes it clear what a – and i'm being generous here – fourth-rate politician she is. How is this our Prime Minister? https://t.co/NZhGMlE49I — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 29, 2022

It might not have been the best idea for Truss to go to those local radio stations. When journalism doesn’t play the game and talks like their listeners.

Don't think this will happen again. https://t.co/ueoBkWxySa — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) September 29, 2022

That's how you do it. This is how media is supposed to be. Calling out a politician's lie as soon as it is uttered. We've been screwed because so many higher-ups in media have prevented reporters doing this. — Pete Prodge (@peteprodge) September 29, 2022

Just wow. It would be satisfying to hear her so useless if it weren't so frightening..more amazing work here from BBC local radio: https://t.co/0CNYCD0YYm — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) September 29, 2022

These local radio Alan Partridge types with their soft soap questions…..oh, wait… https://t.co/CK1FCsS7Ty — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) September 29, 2022

Here’s what presenter James Hanson had to say later.

Thanks for all the lovely messages this morning. Never forget BBC local radio is amazing and not to be under-estimated. — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) September 29, 2022

