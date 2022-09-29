News

Radio Bristol wasn’t taking Liz Truss’s scripted nonsense for an answer and it’s magnficent

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2022

There’s no shortage of extraordinary moments from Liz Truss’s ill-fated BBC local radio round of interviews today, and this one is right up there.

It’s a minute and a bit of BBC Radio Bristol’s James Hanson’s interview with the PM in which he wasn’t taking any of her scripted nonsense for an answer. And it’s fabulous.

It went viral after it was shared by TV critic and broadcaster Toby Earle, and his intro was pretty good too.

Plus there was also this eye-opening moment, from the same interview.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Here’s what presenter James Hanson had to say later.

