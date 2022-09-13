Finally – a hilariously likely explanation for *that* Liz Truss curtsey

Entertainment

People are still pinching themselves to make sure they didn’t dream the curtsey Liz Truss made when she was presented to the new king, and if you haven’t seen it, you’re in for a treat.

King Charles tells PM Liz Truss the Queen's death has been "the moment I've been dreading".https://t.co/5BKml5qsvs pic.twitter.com/QtUS8Bjbty — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 9, 2022

The awkwardness reminded people of other things.

Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand, creatures crawl in search of blood, to terrorise y'alls neighbourhood… #Thriller pic.twitter.com/LvQopkmi33 — Marky P (@MarkyP1970) September 10, 2022

She looks like she's just retired after 30 years as a banana mascot. pic.twitter.com/sFaDVYLCaT — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) September 10, 2022

Actor and comedian Nerine Skinner might have homed in on the real cause, however, and her re-creation of the event might be the most relatable Liz Truss has been since she left the Lib Dems.

Correction, that’s Liv Struss – not Liz Truss. An easy mistake to make.

Nerine, whose previous Liz Truss Liv Struss sketches have been taking the internet by storm, posted the latest on Twitter and TikTok.

Here are a few favourite reactions.

You get the face perfect 😂.

KreepyLilDemon

The upside down phone, the facial expressions, “you’re majestic”, all gold 😂

for laughs

You’re going to be very busy 😂😂.

Kernow24

It was only a matter of time before you did this one. the whole thing had me howling 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Stefan

Honestly this was a better curtsey.

Alex Szabo

Nailing it EVERY time!!

Star Monroe. Psychotherapist

We really can’t argue with this.

😂 YOU are majestic 👏🏼👏🏼

🤪Genevieve😎

An unexpected benefit of the new PM.

You can follow Nerine on YouTube, TikTok and Twitter, or keep track of her news via her own website.

