Liz Truss has revived the weird curtsey tradition handed down by Theresa may – 16 funniest reactions

Twitter

Despite him clearly having a lot to deal with right now, on Friday, the new king had to hold an audience with the new prime minister.

This afternoon, The King held an Audience at Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Liz Truss MP. pic.twitter.com/G3h0ALT6It — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

This clip has caused a bit of a stir.

King Charles tells PM Liz Truss the Queen's death has been "the moment I've been dreading".https://t.co/5BKml5qsvs pic.twitter.com/QtUS8Bjbty — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 9, 2022

It wasn’t the first time a prime minister’s curtsey had got people wondering what was going on.

“We swears to serve the master of the precious.

We will swear on the… on the precious!” pic.twitter.com/vPYLXS7gqe — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 22, 2018

Or even the second.

Genuinely can't work out which leg is which. pic.twitter.com/V1jsTFttZW — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) August 8, 2018

If Liz Truss thought she’d learnt the lesson of Theresa May’s curtsey – she was wrong.

THEORY Theresa May got ridiculed for a very deep curtsy. Liz truss, to try and prevent the same ridicule, did a purposely shallow curtsy. but it backfired pic.twitter.com/hQ4GiUzoIl — Gerold Hightower (@GeroldHightowe4) September 11, 2022

In a crowded field, she became one of the main talking points on Twitter.

Lots to think about this week, mainly how Liz Truss curtsies pic.twitter.com/ghRcLFrXMG — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) September 9, 2022

Not in a good way.

1.

Alright, who said “pork markets” three times pic.twitter.com/5hhUgAFGph — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 10, 2022

2.

3.

every NPC ever walking into a wall pic.twitter.com/xy5ZOnOJtU — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 11, 2022

4.

In the Year of Darkness, 2029, the rulers of this planet devised the ultimate plan. They would reshape the Future by changing the Past. The plan required something that felt no pity. No pain. No fear. Something unstoppable. They created the Terminator. pic.twitter.com/BkMQ1urLL9 — Paul (@bingowings14) September 10, 2022

5.

6.

Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand, creatures crawl in search of blood, to terrorise y'alls neighbourhood… #Thriller pic.twitter.com/LvQopkmi33 — Marky P (@MarkyP1970) September 10, 2022

7.

Did you see her curtsey, I've got it on loop pic.twitter.com/HMLvHRPPId — Cleckylad (@cleckylad) September 10, 2022

8.