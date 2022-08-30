‘Politics For Dummies’ is the Liz Truss parody that reveals the hilarious secret to her success

Politics

In less than a week, Liz Truss will almost certainly be the prime minister.

As the centre of the Continuity Johnson and Cosplay Thatcher Venn diagram, she’s unlikely to change the pattern of governance that has made the past 12 years of Tory rule such an unmitigated success*.

*for millionaires

Hello, my name is Liz Truss. I'm worth £8.4 million and I claim £1,000 a year towards my energy bills, but I don't think you deserve any help with yours. — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) August 28, 2022

only a week until Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister something to give inspiration to fuckwits everywhere — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 28, 2022

BREAKING: Liz Truss has reiterated that she may not be the "slickest presenter", but with her, "what you see, is what you get". This is deeply concerning because what we all see is a massive fucking idiot x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) July 24, 2022

Actor and comedian Nerine Skinner has created this perfect insight into how Thatcher-Lite – or ‘Liv Struss’ has achieved such greatness.

I want children to grow up knowing the taste of every type of Great Bridgerton’s cheese. So much so, as prime misister, I will unleash a brand new GCSE in Cheese Studies. Or you could call it a Cheese CSE.

The accuracy has us wondering whether Nerine writes Liz Truss’s speeches.

YouTube users were both impressed and appalled.

It’s a hilarious thing to watch but absolutely terrifying at the same time 🤔 this lady got it spot on 👏

Matthew Johnson

BRILLIANT you have a great career ahead of you for 6 months till Liv Struss nukes us all out of existence whilst trying to order a cheese pizza.

Piccalilli Pit

Honestly, she won me over with her Love Island policy.

Randomer Online

Nailed it…we won’t be laughing when reality hits and she is pm. God help us.

Will Kirkham

Freakishly spot on, even the weird demented smile Truss does. Do you not worry you might turn into her though?

Christopher Johnson

Nerine shared the sketch on Twitter, where the conclusion was – inevitably – much the same.

Brilliant …

Genius 🤌🏿 — André Morgan (@andrepmorgan) August 29, 2022

But far too close for comfort.

Excellent, also unfortunately quite true to life!!! — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisNP) August 29, 2022

Way too realistic😱 — The Barkalots💙🇪🇺🌻♿️🐶 (@Mutteroo) August 29, 2022

You can keep track of Nerine’s latest comedy on YouTube and Twitter, or check in via her website.

