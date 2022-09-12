This Royal Parks’ plea for mourners paying tribute to the Queen is today’s most British thing

News

Many thousands of people have been paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by laying tributes outside Buckingham Palce, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and elsewhere.

And while it’s traditional to leave a note or some flowers (or both), many royal fans have been leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches, after that sketch you’ll doubtless remember during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

So many, in fact, that the good people of the Royal Parks had a plea for mourners intent on adding to their number today.

And it’s surely the most British thing you’ll see today

On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwicheshttps://t.co/LnaLUb84yw pic.twitter.com/peTh8Osaul — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 12, 2022

Extraordinary scenes.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

This sort of announcement could only be made in the UK. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MeU1YNDZT0 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 12, 2022

2.

Incredible to think that we're barely three days in and already at the 'too many votive tributes of marmalade' stage. https://t.co/TFDjTtgQUJ — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 12, 2022

3.

David Attenborough voice: ‘When a queen of the tribe dies, her bereft subjects can be observed placing ritual offerings of small jars with fruit preserve in front of her now-empty hut – along with effigies of the mythic bear they believe will accompany the soul to the afterlife' https://t.co/5WxFdSQS0T — Kim A. Wagner (@KimAtiWagner) September 12, 2022

4.

Don't forget, she didn't just do a comedy sketch with Paddington, she also did one with James Bond. So rather than leaving bears and marmalade sandwiches at the palace gate in tribute, why not do a Dad pun, have sex with a damaged stranger and blow up a volcano? — Joel Morris (@gralefrit) September 12, 2022

5.

"don't bring any paddingtons or marmalade sandwiches for now" i love this country https://t.co/xbFkTAYiYw — Tim Copeland (@Timccopeland) September 12, 2022

6.

The country rotting under the weight of thousands of marmalade sandwiches from performative grievers is truly and unironically hilarious https://t.co/SIjtjiI25x — Claudia Boleyn BA 🌹Socialist🌹 Sapphic🌹 (@ClaudiaBoleyn) September 12, 2022

7.

This is so exceptionally British pic.twitter.com/0pZpigrnQz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 12, 2022

8.

Too true. I never see serious public announcements like this from other countries. https://t.co/vpKxvek4eI — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) September 12, 2022

9.

the queen's death will be followed by a plague of flies because people keep leaving marmalade sandwiches in the Royal Parks https://t.co/z1CWvmTWMF — Jonn "My new book CONSPIRACY is out now!" Elledge (@JonnElledge) September 12, 2022

10.

We'll have 12 days of national mourning, what could go wrong? Day 4: https://t.co/66fJOP3GI4 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 12, 2022

11.

If anyone in the rest of the world is unclear just how batshit we are in the UK, we are leaving marmalade sandwiches out for the Queen in our thousands so we can pretend they're from a talking bear. There really is no hope for us x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 12, 2022

12.

13.

Can you imagine if the Queen had done her Platinum Jubilee scene with the Teletubbies? "The Royal Parks are asking people to stop sploshing Tubby Custard everywhere. A groundsman was hospitalised this morning after he slipped and hit his head on a toy Noo-Noo." https://t.co/0lgeaeqVNq — Moog (@a_toots) September 12, 2022

14.

[swarm of ants piling on each other to assume human form] disregard previous transmission . . . bring More marmalade sandwiches,, please. your queen requests it https://t.co/Ef6oau0k3i — Autumnal Nathan (@inthesedeserts) September 12, 2022

15.

If you are seriously making a marmalade sandwich & leaving it outside in the Royal Park in the pissing rain, may I *politely* suggest you get a bloody grip & reassess your life choices? https://t.co/fhAFUMoamT — elfie (@elfbatross) September 12, 2022

To conclude …

The most “British” 17 seconds of television you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/qqk6W8BzR5 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) September 12, 2022

