News

This Royal Parks’ plea for mourners paying tribute to the Queen is today’s most British thing

John Plunkett. Updated September 12th, 2022

Many thousands of people have been paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by laying tributes outside Buckingham Palce, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and elsewhere.

And while it’s traditional to leave a note or some flowers (or both), many royal fans have been leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches, after that sketch you’ll doubtless remember during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
So many, in fact, that the good people of the Royal Parks had a plea for mourners intent on adding to their number today.

And it’s surely the most British thing you’ll see today

Extraordinary scenes.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source @BBCBreakfast H/T Twitter @Haggis_UK