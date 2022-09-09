The tribute to the Queen from ‘Paddington’ is giving people feelings

Entertainment

One of the undoubted highlights of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations three months ago, though it suddenly feels a lot longer, was the delightful video of Her majesty ‘meeting’ that other national treasure – Paddington Bear.

Here’s how it played out.

The sketch, co-created by the fabulous Frank Cottrell-Boyce – a bona fide third national treasure in this tale – who was also involved in devising the Queen’s James Bond skit, allowed her to show her playful side and it paved the way for this poignant tribute.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Whoever is behind that Twitter account deserves a bonus from tissue manufacturers, because it had people in bits.

So this is the one that makes me sob. Of course it is. Emotions are weird. https://t.co/C7QiF4uCdN — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) September 8, 2022

This simple sentiment man.

Can’t stop reading it.

It’s absolutely got me. https://t.co/BRZ9LNiMzf — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) September 8, 2022

Hard to know how to feel today. I think Paddington said it all. x https://t.co/bThwGIAI7L — Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) September 9, 2022

not me crying over a Paddington tweet https://t.co/8vtAgdu0UV — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) September 8, 2022

I’m usually good with words but I can’t quite explain how I am feeling. A loss, a numbness & a sense of overwhelming togetherness of the people mourning the loss of someone so huge in all of our lives. A true role model for women who served us all. 🙏🏻💔#ThankYou #ElizabethII https://t.co/IPamB8sHD4 pic.twitter.com/b83AaQDHxO — Truecreative.me (@MeTruecreative) September 9, 2022

The man who adds Paddington to film scenes every day shared his own tribute.

I Photoshop paddington into a movie or TV show until I forget: Day 549 pic.twitter.com/MCzxziemAo — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) September 9, 2022

Perfect.

