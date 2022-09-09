Entertainment

The tribute to the Queen from ‘Paddington’ is giving people feelings

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2022

One of the undoubted highlights of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations three months ago, though it suddenly feels a lot longer, was the delightful video of Her majesty ‘meeting’ that other national treasure – Paddington Bear.

Here’s how it played out.

The sketch, co-created by the fabulous Frank Cottrell-Boyce – a bona fide third national treasure in this tale – who was also involved in devising the Queen’s James Bond skit, allowed her to show her playful side and it paved the way for this poignant tribute.

Whoever is behind that Twitter account deserves a bonus from tissue manufacturers, because it had people in bits.

The man who adds Paddington to film scenes every day shared his own tribute.

Perfect.

Source Paddington Bear Image Screengrab