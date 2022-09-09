This clip of the Queen spotting some cows is just the 6 seconds of succour we need today
There have been many, many clips of Queen Elizabeth II going viral today following the death of the UK’s longest reigning monarch.
Not many are quite so short – or immediately uplifting – as this one, however. And even if you’ve seen it before – you’ve very probably seen it before – it’s always 5 seconds well spent.
Let’s also remember the wholesome clip of the Queen seeing some cows. pic.twitter.com/PFLAqfQ4Z5
— Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) September 8, 2022
That’s better. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
1.
I believe it it the law, that upon sight of cows you must exclaim “Cows!”. It’s usually observed on any form of public transport when passing a field. The Queen was such a stickler for the rules, I’ll miss her.
— Ellie (@Ellie_Outside_) September 8, 2022
2.
This will forever be one of my favourite clips of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/vShjFbaqDR
— Isa (@isaguor) September 8, 2022
3.
She really won me over that day 😁
— (((Sigourney B))) 🐹🐓 (@sigourneybeaver) September 8, 2022
4.
Shouting "cows" at cows is genuinely a British law and you can't tell me otherwise. https://t.co/oAZL8nsYEO
— Sarah-Jane Price (@itssjpbaby) September 8, 2022
5.
I thought you might like this. This was created by one of my students for the Queens jubilee bunting. pic.twitter.com/R03qfTRrBX
— Art (@Mrs_H11) September 8, 2022
6.
Never forget, Her Majesty understood the assignment. One must always exclaim “cows” on sighting…cows. #QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/std3q3oHit
— Simon Fleming 🛠 (@OrthopodReg) September 8, 2022
7.
Dear God, even the Queen knew you’re required to say “cows!” when you see cows. This is my favorite thing.
— sjreinert (@sjreinert1) September 8, 2022
