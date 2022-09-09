Videos

This clip of the Queen spotting some cows is just the 6 seconds of succour we need today

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2022

There have been many, many clips of Queen Elizabeth II going viral today following the death of the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

Not many are quite so short – or immediately uplifting – as this one, however. And even if you’ve seen it before – you’ve very probably seen it before – it’s always 5 seconds well spent.

That’s better. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Flying_Inside