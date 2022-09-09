This clip of the Queen with David Attenborough is very funny and so moving

Videos

Moving tributes have been flooding in from all over the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

Alongside the many words being written about the longest reigning monarch the UK has seen, there have been countless videos of the many momentous moments in her life.

This clip isn’t momentous, but it’s very funny and incredibly moving, a lovely exchange with the great David Attenborough, or ‘two soon to be 96-year-old’ national treasures.

One of my favorite moments featuring the Queen and another British legend in their 90s, David Attenborough, From an @itvnews documentary. pic.twitter.com/pXtnggUjUz — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) September 8, 2022

Beautiful.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Just two soon-to-be 96 year olds, sharing a joke about trees. Thanks @itvnews & @jayobtv for this magical clip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5vxB7M83m — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 8, 2022

What a poignant moment.

Both the same age, talking about trees, laughing about a sundial. Thanks to @itvnews and @jayobtv. pic.twitter.com/AVbIMZ8mdN — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 8, 2022

I am so far from being a monarchist, but that is such a lovely meeting of two human beings. — Lesley Bryce (@LesleyBryce6) September 8, 2022

Someone had better protect David Attenborough now, we can’t lose him too — Sarah R (@homesal) September 8, 2022

Her look to the side tells me that sundial was to be moved pronto ! — theyworkforus (@Burnhamkid) September 8, 2022

And guess what?

Just to follow up!!! She did in fact have the Sun Dial moved and a message sent to that effect to Sir David Attenborough!! — Richard Palm (@RichardPalm8) September 8, 2022

