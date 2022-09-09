Videos

This clip of the Queen with David Attenborough is very funny and so moving

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2022

Moving tributes have been flooding in from all over the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

Alongside the many words being written about the longest reigning monarch the UK has seen, there have been countless videos of the many momentous moments in her life.

This clip isn’t momentous, but it’s very funny and incredibly moving, a lovely exchange with the great David Attenborough, or ‘two soon to be 96-year-old’ national treasures.

Beautiful.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

And guess what?

Source @itvnews Twitter @jayobtv H/T @doctor_oxford