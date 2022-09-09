Moving tributes flood in after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

News

At around 6:30 pm on Thursday 8th September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – after 70 years, the longest reigning monarch the UK had seen.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The 96-year-old had been suffering with mobility problems for some time and had been delegating more arduous duties to her son, King Charles III, and to her grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Her last official duty was to appoint Liz Truss as the UK’s new Prime Minister.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

The King issued this statement.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Messages of respect have been flooding in from all quarters – some surprising – and in very different styles.

1.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

2.

3.

Queen Elizabeth II 21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022 pic.twitter.com/k8IDgKoGgt — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 8, 2022

4.

We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon. pic.twitter.com/sNxcwwDlkm — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) September 8, 2022

5.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

6.

You went to Grenfell to speak to the bereaved before anyone in the government did. At the funeral of Prince Philip, you sat alone and observed the Covid distancing rules while the government were partying. RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. — Malorie Blackman is away. (@malorieblackman) September 8, 2022

7.

Have you read the first page of your passport? As a former refugee, I do, I never take for granted my good fortune at being welcomed to make it my home. Her Majesty the Queen symbolised freedom and safety to me as a little girl. I never forgot it. pic.twitter.com/jbtYnlZpbZ — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) September 8, 2022

8.

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

9.

The UK loses a remarkable monarch, the world a memorable woman. Truly the end of an era… pic.twitter.com/UYBPvCvoDM — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) September 8, 2022

10.

Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022

11.

The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance. I was, and am, in awe. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace. — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 8, 2022

12.

13.

Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

14.

BREAKING NEWS:

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8PVVic4PIx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022

15.

RIP, Elizabeth. Even republicans thought you were a bit of a ledge ❤️ — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) September 8, 2022

16.

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

When She Got 2 Me,She Asked Me Pertinent Questions,& Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.I’m Proud She Was a🐂& Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor — Cher (@cher) September 8, 2022

17.

Today marks the passing of a mother, wife, sister and grandmother. Her Majesty The Queen’s family have lost their constant. And so has the United Kingdom, possibly not yet realised. Ma’am you shall be missed. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 8, 2022

18.

Jamaicans will say that 96 years old is a good innings but it is also true that the longer someone is in your life the more you miss them The Queens passing will affect us all. I have only ever know the queen as the head of state. My deepest condolences to her family may she RIP — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) September 8, 2022

19.

A unique bridge between post-war, imperial Britain & the modern UK, the Queen was a rare symbol of stability through change. Her death is a big moment for the country. A young woman who wasn't meant to be a monarch, she did what she vowed for 70 years. We won't see her like again — Hardeep Matharu (@Hardeep_Matharu) September 8, 2022

20.

A constant throughout my life. 15:00 Christmas Day will never be the same. RIP HM Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/HgUlaMq6cZ — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) September 8, 2022

21.

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

22.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

One message in particular has been stirring up some unexpected emotions.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022. R.I.P.

Image Screengrab