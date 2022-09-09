News

Moving tributes flood in after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2022

At around 6:30 pm on Thursday 8th September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – after 70 years, the longest reigning monarch the UK had seen.

The 96-year-old had been suffering with mobility problems for some time and had been delegating more arduous duties to her son, King Charles III, and to her grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Her last official duty was to appoint Liz Truss as the UK’s new Prime Minister.

The King issued this statement.

Messages of respect have been flooding in from all quarters – some surprising – and in very different styles.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

One message in particular has been stirring up some unexpected emotions.

Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022. R.I.P.

Image Screengrab