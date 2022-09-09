Life

People love this story that perfectly illustrates the Queen’s empathy

Poke Staff. Updated September 9th, 2022

During PMQs on Thursday, a statement from Buckingham Palace about the troubling health of the Queen sparked widespread concern.

The news cycle focused on her life and her family, and waited for an update. When it came, it was the sad news most had feared.

Both the news of her fragile state and her subsequent death led people to share their stories about Her Majesty, and this one – posted by Rachel Clarke – beautifully illustrated the Queen’s sensitivity and her love of dogs.

In case that was difficult to read, here’s a larger version.

People found the story of her empathy and sensitive way of helping Professor Nott very moving.

This comment summed up the story – and two crucial aspects of the Queen’s life.

