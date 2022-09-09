People love this story that perfectly illustrates the Queen’s empathy

Life

During PMQs on Thursday, a statement from Buckingham Palace about the troubling health of the Queen sparked widespread concern.

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The news cycle focused on her life and her family, and waited for an update. When it came, it was the sad news most had feared.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Both the news of her fragile state and her subsequent death led people to share their stories about Her Majesty, and this one – posted by Rachel Clarke – beautifully illustrated the Queen’s sensitivity and her love of dogs.

The extraordinary moment when the great humanitarian & trauma surgeon David Nott met the Queen, shortly after his return from Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/LP2z7oGnpu — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 8, 2022

In case that was difficult to read, here’s a larger version.

People found the story of her empathy and sensitive way of helping Professor Nott very moving.

This beautiful story tells you about the real woman who wore the Crown. https://t.co/zsfXmcpYfX — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) September 8, 2022

On top of everything else, she's a grief counselor of the first order. https://t.co/UyPRkJCqxY — Brent Orrell (@OrrellAEI) September 8, 2022

The most WONDERFUL story about #QueenElizabeth’s quiet humanity and emotional intelligence https://t.co/UL9lERBhK0 — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 8, 2022

This is one of my most favourite anecdotes about the Queen. David Nott had been invited to a private lunch at BP;the mother of the nation comforted his distress by encouraging him to feed & stroke the corgis. It’s not just the public role,but also the private role will so missed. https://t.co/bbbBK1QqjZ — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 8, 2022

I do like this story. Was lucky enough to hear Nott recount it at a book festival a few years ago and it remains incredibly touching. https://t.co/EawMU5PGw2 — Kirsten Amy (@kirstofcomms) September 8, 2022

This comment summed up the story – and two crucial aspects of the Queen’s life.

This is beautiful. Dogs and quiet companionship. — Lee Phillips (@signifynothing) September 8, 2022

