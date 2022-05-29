An American shared ‘dumb questions’ her US friends ask about British life

Entertainment

Lisa Dollan – @yorkshirepeach on TikTok – is an American, from Georgia, living in Yorkshire with her British husband and son.

She went wildly viral in 2021 when she posted a video listing things that are common in the UK but wouldn’t work in the US.

A lot of her videos are about things she discovers about British life, but this one shares some hilarious misconceptions her friends back in America have about Lisa’s new home.

An American commented …

But they aren’t the only ones getting the wrong end of the stick about Brits.

Lisa had her own question about life in Britain.

Not dumb, but we’d love to see the video she makes if she tries it.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

‘British things that would freak out Americans’ is 59 seconds well spent

Source Yorkshire Peach Image Screengrab